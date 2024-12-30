Listen Closely to This Video of Pope Francis Opening a Holy Door — Do You Hear What We Hear? "I swear I'm not trippin'." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 30 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@zaereacts

A TikToker is freaking everybody out with a deeply haunting observation regarding Pope Francis and the opening of a Holy Door on Christmas Eve. Obviously we've all seen enough religious-based horror movies to know that the concept of demons or the devil are always great wells to draw from when it comes to a spooky Catholic story. This one, however, doesn't appear to involve a possession of any kind though we are keeping our minds as open as this door.

In order to kick off the much-anticipated 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, Pope Francis went to Saint Peter's Basilica in order to perform the "liturgical gesture of the Door's opening at the start of the Christmas Mass," per the Vatican News. After knocking a few times, the doors slowly opened. That's when @zaereacts on TikTok heard something quite suspicious. Do you hear what he hears? Let's take a listen.

Pope Francis opens a Holy Door and all we heard was a kid screaming.

Zae wastes no time in setting the scene for a ceremony that dates back to 1423 when Pope Martin V opened a Holy Door to enter the Lateran Basilica for the Extraordinary Jubilee. While Zae recognizes that this is more commonly known as a Holy Door, he also refers to it as a portal. Regarding people knocking on doors and going to different worlds, we can only think of Beetlejuice and the waiting room for the dead. We're pretty sure that's not where Pope Francis ended up.

"I swear I'm not trippin'," says Zae with a look of pure terror on his face, "I heard a little baby voice or a kid voice say 'help me.'" Before we get into what Zae might have heard, we should clarify that these doors are not sealing off some sacred, long-forgotten place. They are just another entryway into St. Peter's Basilica, which gets about 10 million visitors per year and is the biggest church in the world. It's not like we're dealing with a cursed Egyptian tomb and an angry mummy.

After Pope Francis knocks four times, the doors slowly swing open as he appears to close his eyes in prayer. The faint sound of church bells ring in the background as Pope Francis waits at the threshold. Then what can only be described as a high-pitched voice says what sounds like the words "help me." This doesn't feel good at all. Perhaps not all doors need to be opened.