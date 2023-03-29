Social Media Users Are Loving the Hilarious AI Memes of Pope Francis

Distractify
In the latest episode of the “Wednesday Funnies,” all eyes are on Pope Francis. Social media is known for making a meme out of anything and anyone, and the head of the Roman Catholic Church is no exception.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), folks on social media are letting their imaginations run wild by creating various images. And of course, the funnier the image, the higher the chance it goes viral.

Pope Francis
Source: Getty Images

Over the March 24 weekend, an AI image of Pope Francis in a puffy white coat appeared on social media. The image looked so real, some folks believed for a second that the Pope was showcasing a new fashion sense.

Now, Twitter has imploded with tons of Pope Francis AI memes and the photos are hilarious.

Scroll away to get your serving of fun.

Pope Francis giving rap album cover energy

Between Pope Francis donning an open puffy coat, dark sunglasses, a cross necklace, and throwing up hand signs, these images are giving potential rap album covers. LOL!

Lifestyle Papi Pope Francis

You have to admit, Pope Francis's status and celebrity makes him a contender to be a lifestyle influencer. And of course, these images seal the deal.

Pope Francis living his best life

The images of Pope Francis at Burning Man shows the religious figure in conversations with the masses, while participating in his share of partying.

Pope Francis showing off his fresh kicks

Everyone loves a public figure with style, and Pope Francis's Godly drip is enough to keep followers intrigued by his fashion choices.

Pope Francis embracing his rap alter ego, Pope Francis Smoke

In a hilarious photo set, Pope Francis is embracing his rap alter ego, which the user claims pays homage to the late Pop Smoke.

Pope Francis morphing into a performer

These AI images are definitely something to behold.

Pope Francis showing off his dance moves

This set of doctored images shows Pope Francis shaking his tailfeather on the dance floor.

Pope Francis realizing that he's a very big deal

The pictures truly speak for itself. Pope Francis recognizes who he is and he's enjoying the lifestyle.

Pope Francis rocking a colorful Balenciaga jacket

This high-end jacket is completely opposite of Pope Francis's usual garb.

Pope Francis album artwork

Last but certainly not least, this user took it to the next level with a Pope Francis album cover.

