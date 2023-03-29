Social Media Users Are Loving the Hilarious AI Memes of Pope Francis

In the latest episode of the “Wednesday Funnies,” all eyes are on Pope Francis . Social media is known for making a meme out of anything and anyone, and the head of the Roman Catholic Church is no exception.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) , folks on social media are letting their imaginations run wild by creating various images. And of course, the funnier the image, the higher the chance it goes viral.

Over the March 24 weekend, an AI image of Pope Francis in a puffy white coat appeared on social media. The image looked so real, some folks believed for a second that the Pope was showcasing a new fashion sense.

Now, Twitter has imploded with tons of Pope Francis AI memes and the photos are hilarious.

Scroll away to get your serving of fun.