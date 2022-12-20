Pope Francis Reveals He Wrote a Resignation Letter in 2013

When asked what happens if the pope is unable to perform his duties due to an illness or being incapacitated, Pope Francis told the outlet that "there is already a rule" in place.

"I have already signed my renunciation," he said. "The Secretary of State at the time was Tarcisio Bertone. I signed it and said, 'If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it.'"