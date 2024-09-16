Home > News > Politics Where Does JD Vance Live? Is He Still an Ohio Resident? The home he shares with his wife, Usha, and their kids, is a far cry from the modest house he grew up in. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 16 2024, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance wrote a book, Hillbilly Elegy, about his very modest upbringing in blue-collar country in Middletown, Ohio, where he was raised mostly by his grandmother.

The Republican has been very candid about surviving very challenging circumstances as a child, but where does JD Vance live today? Read on for details.

So, where does JD Vance live?

Today, Vance is a United States Senator, representing his home state of Ohio. Like many U.S. representatives, the would-be VP splits his time between the state he represents and the Washington, D.C. area.

But Vance has come a long way from his humble beginnings, with his family being from coal mining country in Kentucky. In a 2016 interview with NPR's "Fresh Air," he read a passage from his book about the people he grew up around: "Americans call them hillbillies, rednecks or white trash. I call them neighbors, friends, and family."

In 2022, the rising political star was elected to the Senate. But he still lives in Cincinnati, where Middletown is located, to this day, albeit part-time. The home he shares with his wife, Usha, and their kids, is a far cry from the modest house he grew up in.

Per Mansion Global, in 2018, the Vances bought a $1.4 million, sprawling estate totaling 6,405 square feet, and sitting on over two acres in the East Walnut Hills area. The family also owns a $1.6 million home in Alexandria, Va. outside of D.C.

Where does Tim Walz live?

On the opposite side of the ticket is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris's running mate. So where does the Democrat from Minnesota reside? Well, Walz is currently the governor of the state.

As such, he and his wife, Gwen, reside at 1006 Summit Avenue in a historic neighborhood in St. Paul. The 16,000-square-foot home was built in 1912 and features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Before he was elected to the top job in his state, Walz lived in a fairly typical American home in Mankato, Minn. Per Dwell, the residence was 3,200 square feet, with the family purchasing the unit for $315,000.

The house was sold for a loss, reportedly, when Walz, who is originally from a small Nebraska town, won the election in 2018. He has since been re-elected as of 2022.

The potential second-in-command described his upbringing at the DNC, while also taking a jab at Vance. "I grew up in Butte, Nebr., a town of 400 people. I had 24 kids in my high school class and none of 'em went to Yale," he said.