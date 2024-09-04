Home > News > Politics Leaked Photo Reveals Tim Walz's Family Members Endorse Donald Trump for President Walz's brother Jeff previously said he was "100 percent opposed to all [Walz's] ideology." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 4 2024, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: x/@MattWolking

It's not uncommon for family members to have differing political ideologies, and that doesn't change when you're a politician yourself. For example, Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has been incredibly critical of her uncle and has even written several books about the trauma that he allegedly caused her.

And now, the family of Democratic VP pick Tim Walz has taken center stage. Following reports that Walz's older brother Jeff does not support his brother's bid for office, a new leaked photo shows that several of Walz's family members over in Nebraska are also choosing to endorse Trump. Here's what we know.



Tim Walz's family endorses Trump for president.

As seen at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Walz's immediate family — wife Gwen, son Gus, and daughter Hope — are incredibly supportive of his political campaign. However, it turns out that his extended family are instead choosing to endorse the Trump-Vance ticket.

In a leaked photo first posted by Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster, several of Walz's family members can be seen posing in front of a giant MAGA flag, donning homemade "Nebraska Walz's for Trump [sic]" T-shirts.

It's unclear exactly where the photo originated from or who the pictured family members are, though we do know that Walz does, indeed, have several family members residing in Nebraska, including sister Sandy Dietrich. In fact, the entire Walz family — including Tim himself — grew up in the state.