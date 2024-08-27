Home > Viral News > Influencers Tim Walz Wants Americans to Keep Their Gutters Clean and Their Burgers Filled With Cheese "The most neglected part of homeownership is the gutters. It's personal for me." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@subwaytakes

Once again, the Harris/Walz campaign is appealing to the youth by having Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz pop into the Subway Takes show. For the unfamiliar, host Kareem Rahma extracts controversial opinions from incredible guests all while riding the New York Subway. Sometimes the takes are hot. Sometimes the takes are not. Everyone always has a great time.

The Tim Walz appearance is actually pretty layered as Kareem hails from Minnesota and moved to The Big Apple in 2012, per Curbed. Each episode begins with an amused Kareem in an ill-fitting, yet somehow very good, suit asking his guest, "So, what's your take?" No one will be surprised by the fact that VP nominee Tim Walz is obsessed with gutter maintenance. If we may, it's literal trash talk. Let's dig in!

The Tim Walz 'Subway Takes' interview leaves us craving a Juicy Lucy burger!

Tim Walz's Subway Takes interview is a bit different in that he appears to be on his campaign bus. The logistics of having him ride the subway were probably nightmarish. Plus, he's hot on the campaign trail so Kareem undoubtedly had to meet him wherever he was. Thankfully, tiny microphones attached to MTA cards are still happening.

When asked about his take, Tim doesn't miss a beat when he says, "The most neglected part of homeownership is the gutters. It's personal for me." He goes into detail about what can happen if your gutters are a mess. It can cause flooding in your basement or even ice dams, which are probably unique to certain cold parts of the United States. If gutters have an enemy, it's leaves during the fall. And while that is a stunning time of year, Tim wants you to put a gutter helmet over your gutters.

Because two Midwest natives are chatting about gutters, it's only natural that they should end up singing a jingle from a popular local retail company. When Tim shouts out purchasing gutter helmets from Menards, Kareem gets him to sing the commercial jingle with him. Then in classic Tim Walz form, he encourages folks to send in their receipts in order to get an 11 percent rebate.