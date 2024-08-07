Home > News > Politics Kalama Harris's Running Mate Tim Walz Lost His Brother in 2016 Craig Walz passed away while on a camping trip in 2016, leaving behind his wife and two sons. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 7 2024, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's official: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is Kamala Harris's vice president pick. Since President Joe Biden stepped down from his reelection campaign, Vice President Harris has been the front-runner for the Democrat Party's nomination, bringing in a record number of donations for her campaign (despite likely being able to tap into the money initially sourced for President Biden's reelection).

Gov. Walz previously served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's first district for 12 years before becoming governor of the state. Though he and his siblings didn't grow up in Minnesota, he has a staunchly Midwest background. Here's what we know about the governor's brothers and sisters.

Tim Walz has three siblings.

Gov. Walz is one of four children Darlene Reiman and James F. Walz had. The family spent much of their lives growing up in Valentine, Neb., close to the border of South Dakota. It's unclear the exact order all four siblings were born, though Gov. Walz is definitely one of the oldest. He and two of his siblings, Jeff and Sandy Dietrich, also attended Chadron State College for their higher education. Gov. Walz is eight years older than his brother Craig, who unfortunately passed away.

Tim Walz's brother, Craig, passed away in 2016.

Similar to Gov. Walz's career before he was a politician, Craig was a school teacher. He received his bachelor's degree in mathematics with a concentration in chemistry and physical sciences from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion before receiving his teaching degree from the University of St. Mary's. During his first day of orientation as a teacher at St. Charles, where he worked for many years before his death, he met his wife, Julie. The pair wed in May 2001 and had two sons.

Announcing the Craig Walz Memorial Scholarships.

Please see the SCHS website or, stop in the counseling office for the application. pic.twitter.com/SpnNfzLqb1 — St. Charles Public Schools (@stcharlesschool) April 28, 2017

According to his obituary, Craig passed away in 2016 during a strong story while he, his son Jacob, and some family friends were on a camping trip in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of Minnesota. Jacob was also seriously injured during this storm, and according to his Caring Bridge site, he was saved by one of the family friends on the trip with them. He went through a lengthy recovery process, needing multiple surgeries and medical attention before he was fully recovered.

In his obituary, Craig is described as "someone who would always lend a helping hand," who cheered on at his children's sporting events and coached the high school's football team. "He strongly believed in helping build families, neighborhoods and communities," Craig's obituary continues describing the late school teacher. St Charles Public Schools started a scholarship in his name following his passing.