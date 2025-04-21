Pope Francis' Last Words Urged Those With Political Power to Stop "Sowing Seeds of Death" "On this day, I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others..." By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 21 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After a long, public battle with pneumonia, Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. His time leading the Catholic church was certainly more forward-thinking than his predecessors. According to CBS News, Pope Francis focused on inviting women into the Vatican and giving them positions of power. His papacy was also less traditional, which often made conservative Catholics very nervous.

Perhaps the most polarizing aspect of Pope Francis's tenure was his feelings towards the LGBTQ+ community. Late in his pontificate, Pope Francis allowed same-sex couples to be blessed. Back in 2013, he famously asked, "Who am I to judge," in reference to the gay priests in the clergy. He had many critics, particularly in the United States, but that did not prevent Vice President JD Vance from visiting Pope Francis the day before he died. What were his last words? Here's what we know.

What were Pope Francis's last words?

When Pope John Paul II passed away in April 2005, the Vatican made his final words public five months later, per CBS News. It's unclear if/when Pope Francis's last words will be revealed, but we do know what he was thinking about hours before his death. On Easter Sunday, the Pope's X account shared his message, which focused on love triumphing over hatred, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood.

Pope Francis spoke about the resurrection Jesus as a symbol of hope and the celebration of life while acknowledging the "many conflicts raging in different parts of our world." He continued, "On this day, I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves, or who come from distant lands, bringing unfamiliar customs, ways of life and ideas!"