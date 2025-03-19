Fascinating "Baby Picture Trend" on TikTok Shows What Happens When Worlds Collide "When two worlds collide." By Ivy Griffith Published March 19 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @noelbeauty

Trends on TikTok are either the best thing to ever happen to the internet or the worst, depending on who you ask. They can involve everything from dancing and singing to photos and challenges.

But in 2025, one trend surfaced that showed what happens when worlds collide. The "baby picture trend," as it's known on TikTok, has grown beyond its original parameters and has become a phenomenon of exploring what happens when two people have a baby. It's wholesome, it's heartbreaking, it's uplifting, and, quite frankly, it's pretty cool. Here's the scoop.

The "baby picture trend" on TikTok is an adorable peek at what happens when genetics combine.

The original idea behind the "baby picture trend" on TikTok is a fairly simple one. You show a picture of yourself and your baby's other parent, and then you show a picture of the baby you created.

In video after video, loving parents show the life they created together. Some of the couples are still together and have been married for a long time. For others, they're no longer a couple but still share the common love of their child.

In the background of the photo collage, a sound by @Lxuissoundz croons, "I like it in the city when two worlds collide." The two worlds are the parents, and the collision, of course, is the baby they created. Yet TikTok has grown it into something even more extraordinary.

The trend has expanded to include some other clever interpretations, too.

Not everyone was raised by biological parents, so there are plenty of examples of people showing off the parents who adopted them or their biological parent plus the stepparent who stepped up. In one such photo montage, user @shebree.bulloch joked that the trend was "not for her" due to being adopted. In the comments, one user corrected her, writing, "Their worlds collided to find you. You are their story."

And the trend goes even further. People have taken to sharing their cats, dogs, and other pets. In one photo montage, an orange and a tuxedo cat lie close together in the first photo. The second photo, their baby, shows an adorable calico kitten that sports orange, black, and white fur. One user in the comments joked, "Proof no one cheated." In other iterations of the trend, two people are shown in the beginning.

But instead of showing a single baby or a few children, a veritable team of people appears. For these people, they're celebrating the matriarch and patriarch of their family whose world collided to create several generations of new family members. While genetics can often be mysterious, there's something magical about seeing the combination of people's phenotypes and how dominant and recessive traits pick a little from one parent and a little from the other.