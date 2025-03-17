“I Barely Have Room to Back Out” — Neighbor Constantly Parks Car in Front of Woman’s Driveway "I'd start parking my car in front of theirs." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 17 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @iamjenatnoinette

Neighborly disputes are nothing new. There's a reason this phenomena's served as the basis for major movie, novel, and TV plot points—it's because it's a common occurrence. Analytics and surveys have shown that at least 4 out of 10 Americans have experience some kind of squabble with their neighbors.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether it's apartment dwellers who can't stand loud noises and the inconsiderate blasting of music or arguments from their neighbors, or folks who live in residential suburbia from nosy adjacent homeowners who are constantly monitoring the length of their grass, there's no shortage of reasons why people end up getting in community grudges with the folks they live next to.

For TikToker Jennifer Antoinette (@iamjenantoinette), the gripe she has with her neighbor has to do with parking. Or rather, where her neighbor chooses to leave their vehicle. Despite having a driveway and plenty of places on the street to leave their car, they decide to constantly park their vehicle in line with her own driveway, causing her some grief every time she pulls out of her home.

Article continues below advertisement

She documented her grievances in a viral clip where she questions why they would do such a thing. "OK, so. I want y'alls opinion," the TikToker says as she approaches the front yard of her home. A grey sedan can be seen parked across the street from her abode. She continues to narrate: "Or if ... I am a butthole or not. So this is my driveway up to my garage."

Article continues below advertisement

As she says this, the TikToker shows the length of her parking area to her garage. Following this, she shares her grievance with the way her neighbor parks her car in the direct trajectory of anyone leaving the driveway.

"That's my driveway and when I back out, that car is always there. Now that car belongs to my next-door neighbor." Furthermore, she shares why she has a problem with the way their neighbor parks their car. That's because it seems that they don't want to park their vehicle right across the street from their own driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @iamjenatnoinette

"And they never block their own pathway." Following this, she then begins to highlight all of the other places where the neighbor could park their sedan.

Article continues below advertisement

"They have that area right there, they can park right there ... They can park right there," she says, specifically indicating at least two different places they can leave their vehicle. But they decide to always park right here." Additionally, she goes on to state that she knows her neighbors have every single right to park their car on the street, as there aren't any ordinances preventing them from doing so.

"Now I understand that I don't own this. This is not my property, I can't tell people where to park." The real question she's asking, however, pertains to common courtesy. That's because it seems Jennifer's neighbor entirely understands the inconvenience that can be caused by parking one's car directly in front of a driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @iamjenatnoinette

After all, they're not leaving their vehicle in front of their own home, right? So why do they think it's completely fine to park their vehicle in front of her house? It's a question she brings up again in her video. "But, is it too much to ask to be considerate of this?" At this point in the video she points to her own driveway again, showing it off in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

"Like I literally, barely have room to back out. But they always choose to park right there. But they have that spot, they have that spot, they have that spot behind their own pathway. I just, I don't understand. I don't know I just think it's inconsiderate."

As much as it miffs her, she stated that she won't be bringing up the matter with her neighbor. "But I'm not gonna say anything cause this is not my property over there. But I just ... Ugh." Moreover, as her video appears to end, it then fades and transitions to another recording.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @iamjenatnoinette

This time, she walks outside at night to show that at all times of the day, the neighbor still keeps their vehicle parked right across the street from her driveway. Jennifer wrote in a text overlay: "... And yes it's all day and all night."

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous folks who responded to her video stated that they, too, were peeved by the neighbor's parking job. One person on the application remarked that she should start leaving her car directly in front of their neighbor's driveway to see how they like it.