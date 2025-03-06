“I Nearly Died” — University Student Shocked Neighbor Demands Public Street Parking for Herself "Girl I admire your patience." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 6 2025, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @suzyyhamilton

A university student recorded her interaction with a resident in her area with whom she shares street parking. The resident complained that the student, Suz (@suzyyhamilton) was parking in front of her home and that fellow residents typically respect the fact that this spot is typically reserved for her.

The neighbor goes on to explain in the clip that she has asthma, which makes walking longer distances to get to her place of residence difficult. Suz contends that the street parking is actually not reserved for anyone as it's public and free for anyone in the area to use. And it's this point that's argued throughout the 8-minute clip in Suz's TikTok.

One of Suz's roommates records the conversation she has with the neighbor demanding one of the street parking spots. The neighbor was upset that they didn't have a place to park near her home and was demanding that one of the students move their cars so that she could park on the street instead.

Unfortunately for the woman, however, the parking spots on the street were all free parking places, meaning that the spots were designated on a first-come, first-park basis. As Suz attempts to explain to the woman that they have their own vehicles, that they all park on the street, they need to take up three spots.

But the woman counters back stating that because they're students they don't "need" anything, and that she's a resident in the area. Suz counters back stating that this type of logic isn't "fair" as they are residents in the area just as she is. The TikToker tells the woman that it's not her issue the road is public and cars can park where they like.

However, the woman claps back it that isn't her issue that four people live in Suz's place and three of them have cars. Suz then apologizes to the woman about that fact that she has asthma and it's difficult for her to walk long distances without getting winded. "It nearly killed me," the resident states of having to walk further to get back to her home.

Then the woman starts crying in front of Suz, stating that she doesn't understand what it's like having an issue breathing because she's "young," to which Suz states that the woman just can't start crying because she's not getting what she wants. The woman then goes on to state that if she dies then it's Suz's fault, and then the woman goes on a rant stating that Suz wouldn't want someone parking in front of her own parents' home.

Furthermore, the woman tells the university student that she should have some "respect," to which Suz explains that she does indeed have respect, but remarks again that "it's a public road" and that neither she nor her flatmates are doing anything wrong by parking their vehicles on it.

Suz again tells the woman that she cannot state the parking spot is her space, and the woman claps back stating that she lives there and pays rent. Suz replies that she does as well, but it seems that the woman she's arguing with believes that because she's been living there for longer, she's entitled to "first dibs" when it comes to these parking spots.

Next, Suz tells them that it isn't right for them to bring "four people" to her home to "intimidate" her into moving her car and not parking in front of the woman's home. This prompts a reaction from the asthmatic woman's daughter who says that "everyone" who lives in the area knows her mother has a "health condition" so they leave that spot open and available to her.

"But you're the only people that ever take her space. Everyone else understands that my mom parks there for that reason," the daughter states. She went on to tell Suz that "no one else is being rude," and that she intends on speaking to the building's landlord along with a local council to see to it that her mother is able to have that parking space designated to her and her alone.

At this point in the conversation, tempers appear to cool down a bit, and Suz explains that while she understands the people she's talking to are indeed "permanent" residents, and they're students renting in the area until they're done with school, that it's "s--tty" of them to treat her and her flatmates as if they aren't entitled to parking or are a sub-class of dwellers due to their status as students.

Following this, a member of the group that approached Suz says again that they hadn't had any other issues with "other residents" and that it was only Suz who said that she didn't want to move her car. Suz said she wasn't being rude, but she just maintained that the road is a public one, which it is.

