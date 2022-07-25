Distractify
Home > Viral News > Trending
TikToker University 2 Dollar Bill
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

University Roasted for Trying to Collect a $1.96 Unpaid Bill from Student in Viral TikTok

Mustafa Gatollari - Author
By

Jul. 25 2022, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

The College of William and Mary, located in Williamsburg, has amassed a $1.3 billion endowment, something that a TikToker by the name of Joseph who posts under the handle @jo_sif mentioned while slamming the school for repeatedly sending him reminders that he owes the university $1.96 in fees.

Article continues below advertisement

America is one of the most expensive countries to go to college in the world and consistently ranks as having the highest education costs. The collective student debt of folks who attended college in the USA clocks in at a whopping $1.75 Trillion, which is just another testament to the cost of higher education in the country.

Despite the high cost of US Education, in terms of quality when compared to other industrialized nations, America does fall behind, which could be one of the many reasons why fewer and fewer Americans are going to college, and maybe why so many TikTokers are getting upset over Joseph's post about the College of William and Mary's "petty" constant requests for a nominal amount of money.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

In the now viral clip, Joseph writes in a text overlay, "Not my $1.3B endowed school hitting me up for $2 the past 8 months." He then shows off a series of emails from the university, highlighting the $1.96 total amount they're asking for in each message.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktoker dollar university bill
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

He ends the video with a video screen grab of him responding to one of the emails with a message of his own: "are you guys hurting for the $1.96 or do y'all got this," and then the video cuts out.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktoker dollar university bill
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

In follow-up TikTok clips, Joseph showed off their responses and gave further context as to why they're constantly "hounding" him for the money. As it turns out, the Bursar's Office was attempting to collect unpaid printing fees from the student. He responded that since it's been 8 months, he's "assuming there are no consequences" if he doesn't pay the fee.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

He then followed up by asking if they're "hurting" for the money, again, which he then followed up with a dance peppered with hip thrusts and throwing up middle fingers to the camera while shirtless.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktoker dollar university bill
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

He didn't get a response and then a week later sent out a response asking if the charges were "waived" since they didn't respond which he then followed up with another shirtless dance, but not before asking if they were hiring at the University.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

Some commenters had their own ideas for how Joseph would be able to have fun at the Bursar's Office expense in follow up correspondence, like explicitly stating that he'd only refund their money if they put, in writing, that they were "hurting" for it.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktoker dollar university bill
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

"tell them the only way you’ll send it is if they say in writing 'we’re hurtin’ for it'"

"W&M definitely don’t need the 1 dollar They cannot be serious"

"Valid this is me with my $40 hospital bill tbh"

"It’s all accounting. Outstanding invoices are a nightmare regardless of the amount and they’re probably just trying to close out their books."

Article continues below advertisement
tiktoker dollar university bill
Source: TikTok | @jo_sif

Others said that if nominal bills like these go to collections it could ultimately spell bad news for Joseph and others who ignore them when it comes to credit scores: "My brother refused to pay a $30 sprint bill to the point it went to collections and destroyed his credit. The interest rate on a car for him…"

Advertisement
More from Distractify

TikToker Slams True Crime Podcasts for Profiting off of Human Tragedy, Sparks Debate

Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok

Employee Angry With Boss for Tearing Down a "High Five” Note That Praised Her Efforts

Latest Trending News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.