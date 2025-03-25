CDC Director Susan Monarez Has Been in Support of COVID Vaccines in the Past Susan Monarez was nominated for director of the CDC in March 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Updated March 25 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@arpahealth

When Donald Trump nominated Susan Monarez as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was a surprise to many. Whereas former leaders of the department came from within the CDC, Monaraz’s background is mostly government-related rather than directly linked to the CDC in any way. As a result, many want to know what Monarez’s stance on vaccines is, since that is an ongoing debate in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

It's also a hot button issue for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monarez is expected to work alongside Kennedy, who was named the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Kennedy previously took a strong stance against vaccines, something that he seemed to backtrack on a bit after he was sworn into his position in February 2025. There are growing concerns about what Monarez’s stance is regarding vaccines and medication in general for the American people.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Susan Monarez's stance on vaccines?

Before Monarez was picked as the director of the CDC, she had publicly made her opinion on vaccines known. According to The New York Times, Monarez, who was the deputy director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) and has a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology, once endorsed COVID-19 vaccines. This is vastly different from the stance that RFK has on vaccines in general; he has spoken out against the measles vaccine in children.

However, despite RFK being open about his ideas regarding various vaccines, Monarez’s exact stance on vaccinations in general is not as widely known. Except, of course, her reported stance on COVID-19 vaccines. Because she has worked under multiple administrations, including former President Joe Biden’s, and she was part of his health initiative, Monarez might have different ideas and plans for "making America healthy again" than RFK.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Monarez, Trump’s pick to run the CDC, seems actually qualified to run the department. My head’s spinning. — Bill Murtagh (@cavendishbill) March 25, 2025

Susan Monarez’s political party might be a little unclear.

When Trump announced Monarez as his pick for the director of the CDC, he shared praise for her on Truth Social. "As an incredible mother and dedicated public servant, Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future," he wrote on March 24, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"Americans have lost confidence in the CDC due to political bias and disastrous mismanagement. Dr. Monarez will work closely with our GREAT Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert Kennedy Jr. Together, they will prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention to finally address the Chronic Disease Epidemic and, MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!"