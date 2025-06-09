Tectone Was Banned By Twitch Again — Find out Why He Was Banned for the Third Time in 2025 The Twitch streamer's language continues to get him into trouble on the platform. By Niko Mann Published June 9 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Reddit / @u/Daisuke_Kasagi

John Robertson, who goes by the name Tectone on social media, was banned for the third time this year by Twitch. The social media live streaming platform allows people to watch and broadcast video games, esports competitions, music, and other creative content, and Tectone continues to get himself in trouble with his bad behavior on Twitch.

Tectone is also a YouTube content creator, and he consistently uses offensive language on social media. So, why was Tectone banned on Twitch this time? We've got the answer!

Why was Tectone banned on Twitch?

According to Tectone, he was banned on Twitch for calling women w---es. Tectone claimed that he was only defending himself after the women called him a racist, and he received a seven-day ban.

"Why did Twitch deem me worthy of a seven-day ban? Because I called them 'w---es'," he said. "Yep! I called two women with OnlyFans 'w---es', which is, by the way, by definition, a factual statement (it's not). OnlyFans girls who are sex workers are prostitutes. Prostitutes are w---es. W---es are prostitutes. Prostitutes are sex workers."

Tectone reveals he was banned on Twitch for 7 days



Claims it was because he called 2 OF girls “wh*res” after they called him a r*pist, etc pic.twitter.com/cb4UDwuJO5 — yeet (@Awk20000) June 5, 2025

What a charmer! The unapologetic streamer added that he was first banned by Twitch for two weeks after he called a person "fat" on the platform "I got banned for two weeks for calling a fat person fat," he continued. "I got banned for seven days for calling a 'w---e' a 'w---e'. Now, I'm sorry if that terminology upsets you, but the problem is that doesn't make it any less true, and the reality is, when I go live, and I tell the truth and I get banned for seven days."

Tectone went on to say that he was provoked by the two women and was merely defending himself. "I'm only calling them that out of defense because they have provoked me, accusing me of crimes that I have not committed whatsoever," he claimed. "Going in on allegations that went f--king nowhere almost a year ago now. I think it's pretty reasonable I call them a name or two."

You have no idea how bad things really are



Today we go to war



Live now everywhere pic.twitter.com/YYcREo7mku — TECTONE (@Tectone) June 9, 2025

Who is Tectone's father? Learn all about Colonel Michael Robertson.

Tectone's father is Army Colonel Michael Robertson, and he was accused of sexual assault during his time in Afghanistan. The Army colonel reportedly emailed pornography to female subordinates, per Congress.gov. He was convicted on 14 charges by a military judge, including having "pornography on his government computer, sexually harassing three women, and assaulting five women." Eight women who served under him testified that their careers suffered as a result of his actions.

The Army Colonel touched their breasts, thighs, and buttocks without permission. He received a $30,000 fine and was sentenced to three months in prison. Tectone spoke about his father's criminal past last May and complained that he was being called a criminal as well. "So my father's criminal past has come to light," he said on YouTube. " It was a lot worse than I ever knew. And uh now, I'm being told because I am that guy's son that I am now also a criminal, which is so cool."

My father was diagnosed with cancer 2 weeks ago.



He's my best friend and been my role model my entire life through all of the ups and downs he's been my hero.



I'm attempting to stay strong and keep it together but man it is very hard to remain consistent job and emotional wise.… pic.twitter.com/AU4H0gCmVh — TECTONE (@Tectone) September 4, 2024

He went on to rant about being called a "cracker" and a "punk a-- white boy." Tectone also complained that people were going after him because of his father's crimes while making ridiculous comparisons.