Viral TikTok Photographer Sherif Shamaa Accused of Trying to Force His Way Into Woman’s Home "The reason why I trusted him was bc he was so well-known. Used his following to his advantage." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 6 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@wtffffkenzie

A pretty big TikTok and Instagram photographer is being accused of doing some seriously disturbing and scary things to a woman who says she was traveling solo in Milan during the summer of 2024. TikToker Kenzie Swaine, who goes by @wtffffkenzie, took to the platform in June 2025 to share the horrifying experience she allegedly had with photographer Sherif Shama, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok, nearly a year after it happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenzie says she was approached by Sherif, who offered to take photos of her and likely flashed his TikTok account to boost his credibility and gain her trust. But if the allegations are true, it’s a strong reminder that follower count doesn’t justify letting your guard down. Here’s what Kenzie is accusing Sherif of, and why some of his past content is now raising red flags.

Alarming allegations made against viral photographer Sherif Shama.

"I had a very traumatic experience with a famous TikTok and Instagram street photographer last summer, and I’m gonna share the story," is how Kenzie began her video. She says she was in Milan when she was approached by Sherif, someone she didn’t know at the time, and they had what she describes as a "lovely interaction" at first. She did disclose to him that she was traveling solo, which is always a big no-no. Still, she allowed him to take a few photos of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenzie also says she told him she didn’t have many friends in the area, and that’s when he suggested they meet up the next night to take more photos. So they did. But this time, Sherif showed up without a camera, something she found odd, though she brushed it off, thinking maybe he was just tired. They ended up sitting down for drinks and she says she had one drink, and then the two began walking around the canal.

Article continues below advertisement

As time passed, and it got close to 12:30 or 1 a.m., Kenzie told him she was heading home to go to bed. That’s when he casually said he’d go with her. She said no, but he pushed back, saying, "No, but I like you," and at that point she says he was "fully convinced he is going home with me."

Trying to get him to back off, she told him they could meet up the next day, but even then, he kept insisting. She says she spent 30 to 45 minutes trying to get him to leave. The streets were mostly empty by this point, and she had to start raising her voice, telling him to go home.

Article continues below advertisement

Eventually, she called an Uber and told Sherif to start walking away, which he did. But when the Uber pulled up and she got inside, Sherif suddenly came running back, opened the other door, and got in. "I'm f--king panicking at this point," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenzie asked him, "What don’t you understand?" but he kept up with the persistence, saying, "No, I’m coming home with you." Hoping the Uber driver would step in, she said, "The Uber did nothing the entire time." Mind you, she was bawling, crying, and the driver, who possibly didn't speak English, just sat and watched it all as it played out.

Kenzie says she then tried to get Sherif to give the driver his own address so he could be dropped off first, but he refused. So they ended up in front of her place. She told him to stay in the car, but of course, he didn’t, and the Uber driver took off.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenzie finally got away from Sherif Shamaa, but it took a lot of effort.

Now it’s around 2 am, and there's "literally no one around" in front of her Airbnb. She refused to open the gates to the apartment because if she did, he’d follow her in. "I’m raging," she says, yelling at him. After about 20 minutes, she decided to try and slip through the gate by opening it just enough to slide in, leaving no space for him.

Article continues below advertisement

But as she’s sliding through, he forces the gate into her body. "Sherif is slamming the gate into my body," she says, to the point where she couldn’t breathe and got stuck. While she managed to get through, the gate hadn’t closed all the way. So, he was on one side, she was on the other. "We’re literally pushing and pulling on the gate on opposite sides for at least 45 seconds," she says, as Sherif continued trying to force his way in.

At one point, they made eye contact. And that’s when it hit her: "This man is capable of so much more than I ever f--kin' thought." She knew this was a do-or-die moment so with all her effort, she slammed the gate shut, locking him out. Sherif, now standing on the other side, looked at her "with the most sinister eyes," then just sat there, and eventually walked off.

Article continues below advertisement

Coming forward hasn’t been easy for Kenzie. Some people don’t believe her, but plenty of others do. And if you scroll through Sherif’s TikTok, it’s clear he often approaches women, usually attractive and alone, and starts taking photos. In one clip, he can even be seen showing off his social media accounts, presumably to build trust and seem non-threatening.

Article continues below advertisement