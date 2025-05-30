Woman Travels Alone to Dominican Republic, Books Flight Back Home After Just 12 Hours "Never tell anybody you’re traveling alone." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 30 2025, 7:13 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @jennahuskey5

A woman who traveled alone to the Dominican Republic booked a flight back home after just 12 hours. Jenna Huskey (@jennahuskey5) posted a viral clip delineating her experience on May 25, 2025, on TikTok. She shared her time in the DR as a means of spreading awareness to fellow travelers. Furthermore, Jenna named the resort she stayed in, Ocean Blue and Sand, so anyone else staying there was cognizant of her experience.

The TikToker speaks into the camera, stating, "I got to this country 12 hours ago and I'm already going back home." After setting her recording device down, she looks into the camera and continues, "I've been looking forward to this trip for the past three months."

Upon arriving at the hotel, an employee of the establishment who helped bring her bags into the room asked if she was traveling alone. After confirming that she was, the man told her that he'd be back later to share her bed with her. Initially thinking the man was joking, she brushed it off and told him no, thank you, but the man insisted that he was being serious.

Moreover, he added that he would be back to the room later and all she had to do was wait for him. After the man exited her room, she attempted to lock the door, but she realized there wasn't any lock on the room door. "It's only the outside lock, so any employee could get in with their key," she stated.

Jenna decided to leave her room and check out the beach, and while walking around, she was approached by another man who tried to sell her weed. After politely declining, the man then hit on her, calling her beautiful and offering her to be his "wife this week."

Although she started walking away from the man, he approached her and put his arm around her neck, and started touching her body. After being groped, she ran away from the man and attempted to make eye contact with another woman in public for some help, but Jenna says the woman didn't notice her.

Following this, she decided to go to an area with more people: the pool. The TikToker then sat down to dangle her feet in the water until a different man approached her and asked what she was doing all by herself. Jenna explained that she was waiting for her sisters to come down, the man then asked if she wanted to swim with him but she said no.

Next, he got in the water and waded in front of her and invited her into the water again. She told him again that she wasn't interested but, like the other man on the beach, put his hands on her body and tried pulling her into the pool. Despite being told several times she didn't want to swim with him, the man persisted in touching her, prompting Jenna to kick him off of her.

She says that all three of these unwanted advances occurred just 45 minutes after checking into the resort. Jenna then retreated back into her room, and since there was no lock on the door, she placed her chair in front of it. Not wanting to go back outside, she opted to order room service.

The man who brought the food up to her room asked if he could come into her suite, but she told him she didn't want him there, which elicited a puzzled response from the hotel employee. At that point, Jenna had had enough. She booked a flight back home, which set her back $500, which is on top of the $2,000 she spent on "resort stays."

Jenna said, "So if you're coming to the Dominican Republic, cancel your flights and choose to go somewhere else. Because it's simply not safe here. Not for a single woman anyway, I don't know."

Her post elicited a variety of responses from folks on the platform. Several users remarked that Jenna shouldn't have informed the hotel employee that she was traveling alone. However, others said instead of holding people victimized by "creeps," that people should be taught not to act in a predatory manner around women instead.

Someone else said that as a parent, they were proud of the decision Jenna made to ensure she was safe. "Listen to me right now. I’m a mom. And as a mom I am so BEYOND proud of you for recognizing the danger and getting yourself out of there. I’m so sorry that happened to you, it’s not your fault and I’m SO glad you’re safe."