“At the Table in Tears” — 10 Siblings Surprise Parents for Their 45th Wedding Anniversary "I just love seeing family being family." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 29 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @keira__reed

10 adult siblings worked together to surprise their parents for their 45th wedding anniversary. Keira Reed (@keira__reed) documented the experience in a viral TikTok that has numerous users on the platform tearing up.

Keira begins her video with a recording of her parents. At the onset of the clip her father makes a face toward the camera as her mother stares ahead. A text overlay of the video indicates that the two are celebrating a special occasion: "Surprising our parents for their 45th wedding anniversary."

"Cute, cute," a voice off-camera can be heard as Dad looks to the side, seemingly noticing someone behind the camera operator. A young man can be seen approaching the restaurant table and when he does, mom perks up. The parents don't know it yet, however, all 10 of their children are going to pop in and surprise them for their 45th anniversary.

"All 10 kids in one place — surprise of a lifetime! 5 local + 5 out of state," Keira writes in a text overlay. The parents greet their son who just arrived. Following this, their other son approaches the table, and Dad is pleasantly surprised when he arrives.

When Keira pans the camera to her mom, her mouth is open in shock. Dad then puts his hand over his heart and hugs his son who just arrived. Mom also gets up, tears in her eyes when two more of their children show up. It's at this point in the video that mom and dad get what's going on as more and more of the kids begin to pile into the restaurant.

Seated at the table, the kids talk among themselves as mom and dad fight back tears as they sit, surrounded by their children. In a follow-up video, Keira posts another video of her mother and father cutting into a cake celebrating their 45 years together.

Source: TikTok | @keira__reed

The TikToker indicates in a caption that she actually teamed up with one of her siblings to write a song specifically for the occasion to mark their parents' time together. Off-camera, the children can be heard singing, "You hold me steady, let me hold your hand."

As the song progresses, clips of the couple are interspersed throughout the TikTok video, with footage of them walking hand in hand together. Followed by them at their house, happily talking with one another as one of their kids stands behind them, smiling.

Source: TikTok | @keira__reed

"You keep me patient, you keep me kind," the song continues as a shot of Dad holding a young boy and patting his back is displayed. "Dad taught us family, to pray to God, and now I'll teach mine. Words are not enough," the kids sing as shots of them toasting with champagne and sitting around the dinner table together are shown on screen.

Next, the clip transitions to all of the siblings hanging out in their parents' house, presumably after they all went out to dinner together to surprise their folks for their anniversary. The song goes on, "to carry all this love. Couldn't ask, seek, or imagine, it'd be all I ever wanted. Words are not enough."

Source: TikTok | @keira__reed

In another video documenting the day's festivities, Keira posted a video of her and her sibling performing the song for their parents. People who responded to the video heaped on praise for the kids who put the 45th anniversary celebration together. One person penned: "Your video of you surprising them with all your siblings had me tearing up. You have such a special family."

Someone else said that as a parent, having your kids come back to visit you after they're grown up and begin living their own adult lives, is a special joy. "I just realized as a parent, after you become empty nesters, these few moments bring you back to the days when they’re all babies in your house."

Source: TikTok | @keira__reed

Another user on the application penned that the group gathering is a testament to how good of a job their parents did in raising them. "You know they're the best parents when when all 10 kids join in on their surprise. It's rare these days!"