"Her Foot's on the Brake" — Woman Notices Driver Passed out in Car While It's in Gear By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 29 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET

A concerned woman documented herself potentially saving someone's life after seeing her passed out in her car. Gabby (@gabbyranda) posted a viral TikTok she recorded in Chicago, which features a tan-colored BMW sedan that appears parked on the side of the road. In the clip, she mentions that the woman in question was in the vehicle for quite some time, which raised concerns for both her and other witnesses outside.

Gabby writes in a text overlay of her video that she lives by a certain life philosophy. "One thing about me I'll never just 'mind my business.'" She explained further, "drove past this car, went to Starbucks noticed it was still there. I had to make sure she was straight idc." Gabby's clip begins with her standing at the window of a driver's car. Someone can be seen in the car seat that's been reclined back.

She constantly knocks at the window and tries opening the car door, but the vehicle is locked. "Hello!" she says, continually trying to wake the driver. "I'm finna have to call the police. Look, she's not budging," she says on camera. Next, the video transitions to Gabby speaking directly into the lens.

"Y'all, this woman is not waking up ... I'm gonna stay right here till the ambulance get here," she says to the camera. The video then transitions to footage of other people knocking on the car attempting to get the driver to wake up.

At this point in the video, one of the people standing at the car believes the person inside is a woman. They notice the driver has a smartphone in their hand. Two other people, a man and another woman, can be seen standing at the vehicle.

The group speculated that perhaps the driver was attempting to call someone for help before passing out in the vehicle. "Baby girl," the woman states before the bystanders notice an alarming detail: The driver's car is in gear. So the only thing that is stopping it from moving forward is the fact that the passed-out individual's foot was resting on the brake.

Gabby comments that there was a police officer in the vicinity. However, the TikToker claims the cop wasn't "paying a lick of attention" to the situation. The group of four discuss potentially smashing the car window, however, they're afraid that the car will move forward and hit someone or something in the process of doing so.

Following this, a police officer approaches the vehicle and assesses the car. As she peers inside of the vehicle's tinted windows, an ambulance pulls up behind the car. EMS workers exit the truck and approach the car. One of them begins knocking on the window with a device he holds in his hand to see if they can wake up the passed-out woman.

Someone off-camera can be heard stating that the person inside seemed to be barely breathing as they wait to see if the woman will wake up. Soon, a fire truck approaches the vehicle as well with its lights flashing. The EMS worker's initial attempt at waking up the woman is unsuccessful. Gabby and the other bystanders back away from the car as fire department employees join in to assist as well.

The group then works together to shake the car, presumably to see if that would wake up the woman. As they do so, Gabby muses that they will more than likely need to smash the car window. Then, a few seconds later, someone approaches the vehicle with a large metal pry tool that's forked on one side and has a tri-hook design on the other.

He quickly breaks the window as another person reaches into the vehicle. They then unlock the door which is promptly opened before someone else leans into the car's cabin, presumably to put it into park and wake the woman up.

Gabby writes in a caption for the video that the passed-out woman will more than likely be upset at her window getting broken. However, this was a dire situation. "I know she was probably mad about her window but baby I can never just see somebody who seems to be unconscious and not do nothing."

She expresses her apologies to the woman, stating that she couldn't allow her to just rest there in the vehicle. "To whoever this woman is I'm sorry boo I couldn’t wake you up." As Gabby discusses with another bystander about the police officer who was seated in Starbucks but refused to assist the woman, they remark that the woman in the car was stirring.

"Wake up, sis!" someone calls out to her. At this point in the video, the woman appears to have brought her seat up, her hands can be seen moving on camera. Next, she picks up her smartphone as the clip comes to a close.

