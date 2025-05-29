The “Propaganda I’m Not Falling For” Trend Is Dividing the Internet Some of the "propaganda" listed in videos centering social media trend are matcha, ChatGPT, and SkinnyTok. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 29 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@arilabaddie, @spritualhottiee, @@mckennaiseatingcasually

It's always fun to see the internet collectively learn a new word and run with it via a social media trend. Since its inception, has become the go-to platform for a word that has been around for ages, finding a new, sometimes controversial life on the app. Propaganda, a term often used in a political context or to fire shots at the media, received a TikTok/Instagram reboot.

The word is at the center of the "propaganda I'm not falling for" trend, which involves users saying "nah" to some societal favorites, such as ChatGPT, SkinnyTok, and matcha (FYI: I'm firmly against the latter receiving such slander). While many users have adopted the trend of sharing their dos and don'ts, others feel that the trend is another excuse for TikTok to misuse the term and judge others who don't "fall for" the things they despise.

What is the "propaganda I'm not falling for" trend?

The "propaganda I'm not falling for" trend began circulating on TikTok in May 2025. The trend typically features a video of a creator walking, sipping coffee, or engaging in another relaxing activity while the trending song, "I think about it all the time" by Charlie XCX and Bon Iver plays, although some users have opted for a different song of their choice. The video then consists of a text list of "propaganda I'm not falling for" topics, which, as we shared, the "nos" were intense.

Some users' propaganda suggested they weren't focused on beauty, with one user, @yorubabarb, stating she wouldn't fall for "buying excessive lip balms," adding the question, "Are you really OK?" Another attack on my character, I guess! The creator also said she's not falling for networks taking forever to renew shows, the idea that menstrual cramps are normal, and eating rice with a fork. Other topics labeled as propaganda by creators were multi-step skincare routines, gender wars, the viral toy Labubu, and getting Botox in your 20s.

Many TikTok users are urging people doing the "propaganda I'm not falling for" trend to look up what propaganda means.

Like anything trending on social media, the "propaganda I'm not falling for" trend was a miss with many TikTokers. While some enjoyed seeing users share their posts in creative ways, others felt the trend could use some work, or at least a dictionary. Many users noted that some people were participating in the trend without knowing propaganda's definition. One user, @tfay_10, even used the trend to highlight the error.

"Propaganda I'm not falling for: Using the word 'propaganda' incorrectly," the user wrote.

Multiple other users commented under the creator's video stating they were thinking the same thing and were annoyed at how the word was being misused. She also suggested in her caption that, "I think we should all get to know Merriam a little better."

Merriam-Webster defines propaganda as "the spreading of ideas, information, or rumor for the purpose of helping or injuring an institution, a cause, or a person," or "ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one's cause or to damage an opposing cause." While propaganda is often used for political purposes, Merriam suggests that ideas like marriage constructs or, in TikTok's case, the notion that iced coffee should be part of one's diet can be considered propaganda.