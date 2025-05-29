Relax, The "Haunted" Annabelle Doll Isn’t Lost, but She Was Moved It would definitely be creepy to have a doll like Annabelle unaccounted for, so what’s the deal? By Jennifer Farrington Published May 29 2025, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/New England Society for Psychic Research

A rumor started circulating on social media at the end of May 2025 that the supposedly "haunted" Raggedy Ann doll that inspired the character Annabelle had gone missing. The rumor picked up steam after Annabelle was reportedly absent during a tour, which led people to take to TikTok claiming she was lost. For those unfamiliar with Annabelle’s backstory, the character is based on what looks like a harmless Raggedy Ann doll.

The doll was once a super popular toy and may even still be sitting on shelves in some homes today, but the one known as Annabelle has a much darker reputation. She’s been kept locked in a case indefinitely after paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren claimed something was off about her. But with her rumored disappearance, people are now wondering where Annabelle is, and if she’s actually lost. Here's the scoop.

Did they lose the "haunted" Annabelle doll?

The supposedly haunted Raggedy Ann doll known as Annabelle isn’t lost, despite what rumors suggested at the end of May 2025. She was simply on tour (in her protective casing, of course).

Annabelle was part of the Devil’s On the Run tour, organized by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the group that now oversees the more questionable pieces from the Warrens' infamous collection. NESPR also confirmed in a Facebook post that Annabelle isn’t lost. While Ed and Lorraine Warren have since passed on, their legacy lives through NESPR’s continued work, which includes showcasing the "prized" haunted artifacts from the Warren’s Occult Museum located in Monroe, Conn.

The Warrens spent decades collecting objects they believed were possessed, often displaying them during small, intimate events at their home, which also served as a museum. That’s where Annabelle typically stays, even though the museum is now permanently closed.

In an interview with Ryan D. Buell, who works with the NESPR team, he explained that they occasionally take items like Annabelle on tour so people can experience them up close. He mentioned that after The Conjuring movies came out, the Warren home simply wouldn’t have been able to handle the crowd of fans anxious to see Annabelle in person.

To keep the Warrens' haunted collection from just sitting around collecting dust, NESPR takes selected items on tour. The most recent stops were in New Orleans and San Antonio, with Annabelle expected to appear in Gettysburg in mid-July and continue making the rounds around the nation through October 2025.

During these tours, Ryan says Annabelle never leaves her case, which is blessed, and the spaces where she’s displayed are also blessed in advance. A Catholic priest also travels with the team and continues to bless the area and the doll throughout the tour.

When Annabelle isn’t on tour, she’s housed at the Warrens' Occult Museum.

Since we now know Annabelle isn’t lost, just on tour, being carefully chauffeured around to make sure she doesn’t slip out of her case, you’re probably wondering where she spends her time when she’s not on the road. That would be the Warrens’ Occult Museum, where she stays alongside the rest of the Warrens’ infamous collection.