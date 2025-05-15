Annabelle Doll Tour Stops Aren’t Just for Show — Here’s Why the Doll Keeps Moving Is there a reason why the haunted Annabelle doll is constantly on the move? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 15 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@AshleyLobalbo

If you’ve seen The Conjuring or Annabelle, you know this doll isn’t exactly the type you’d want on your bookshelf. For paranormal fans, however, there is something thrilling about getting to see the actual doll in person.

Article continues below advertisement

This is why the infamous Annabelle doll went on tour in 2025, making appearances at haunted locations and paranormal expos across the United States. The doll — yes, the real one — comes from the late Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Conn. With the museum closed to the public, fans now encounter Annabelle at scheduled stops across the country. These Annabelle doll tour stops have become must-see attractions for horror enthusiasts, paranormal investigators, and curious believers alike.

Source: WB

Article continues below advertisement

Annabelle doll tour stops include haunted sites, expos, and paranormal gatherings.

The Annabelle tour includes multiple high-profile stops in 2025. The doll was displayed at the West Virginia State Penitentiary in Moundsville from May 8-11 as part of the “Devils on the Run Tour,” hosted by PRS Events. The weekend featured overnight investigations inside the famously haunted prison — with Annabelle in the spotlight.

Next, Annabelle is scheduled to appear at the San Antonio Psychic & Spirit Fest at Victoria’s Black Swan Inn on May 17 and 18. According to Curious Twins Paranormal & Ghost Tours, the event will include lectures, gallery readings, and tours of the historic inn — with the doll safely encased on display.

Article continues below advertisement

Future stops include the Gettysburg Ghost Hunt in Pennsylvania on July 11 and 12 and a TBD date for the Rock Island Roadhouse Esoteric Expo in Illinois, according to listings from Xtreme Ticketing. These events continue to draw fans looking for that eerie thrill — and a close-up with one of the most legendary “haunted” objects around.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are they moving Annabelle, and what’s the story behind taking her on the road?

Naturally, there are a lot of people who wonder why anyone would risk moving the creepy doll at all. If she is haunted — as the stories suggest — wouldn’t transporting her be risky? Turns out, that depends on who you ask.

Article continues below advertisement

In paranormal circles, there’s a spooky lore that moving Annabelle helps “disrupt” or contain her alleged energy. Some believe she becomes more active when kept in one place too long and that transporting her resets whatever supernatural charge she carries. It’s the kind of idea that keeps ghost hunters buzzing — and helps fuel the legend.

According to organizers and those behind the tour, the real reason is a lot less interesting: accessibility. With the Warrens' Occult Museum closed, the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) — founded by the Warrens and now run by their family — has found a way to keep the legacy alive by bringing Annabelle to the public in a safe, controlled environment.

Article continues below advertisement

The team takes serious precautions when moving the doll. She’s always encased, transported securely, and only handled by trained professionals. The idea isn’t to scare people (though that does happen), but to educate them about the history of the doll.