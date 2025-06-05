MrBeast’s Income: Streaming Star’s Monthly Earnings More Than Most Make in a Lifetime He purportedly generated $4 million in 28 days from streaming alone. By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 5 2025, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @mrbeast

James Stephen Donaldson aka MrBeast is the richest YouTube personality in the world with a net worth approximated at around $1 billion. To earn that kind of valuation, he has to be raking in serious money each and every day, and recent figures indicate that his monthly income is a staggeringly high amount.

What's MrBeast's income?

It should be noted that MrBeast doesn't just earn money from streaming, but also a variety of other business ventures. MrBeast burger, the ghost kitchen restaurant that he launched was extremely successful. According to MrBeastNews, a blog dedicated to the popular streamer's activities, the outlet writes that as of 2023, the chain generated over $150,000,000 in revenue.

However, it's his chocolate brand that's been garnering a ton of sales for the YouTube personality. Fast Company wrote in 2025 that Mr. Beast was able to secure a whopping $251 million in sales and $20 million in profits for the Feastables brand of chocolates, which are available in many major retailers like 7-Eleven across the United States.

He also developed his own line of toys called MrBeast Lab Swarms, which have been purportedly topping Amazon sales charts. The Swarms toys are blind bag style trinkets that are emblazoned with MrBeast branding and feature a colorful mad-scientist esque imagery.

Design Rush writes that the toys are also going to be made part of a cartoon series inspired by the figures. As of now, there are 85 different collectibles MrBeast Lab Swarms fans can add to their collection, and they vary in rarity. Amazon does sell some case sets that make some of the figures visible, but the "blind" toys arrive in test tubes that folks crack open.

MrBeast runs 6 of YouTube’s biggest channels, making $700M/year, runs a $250M reality TV series, and owns the fastest-growing chocolate brand in the U.S.



His answer to "How do you turn an idea into millions?" reveals what most entrepreneurs miss.



A Thread:🧵 pic.twitter.com/qsAjk7k171 — Connor Snyder (@feechbeach) May 21, 2025 Source: X | @feechbeach

Business Insider also writes that the bulk of MrBeast's net worth was accrued during a single year where he was able to generate $473 million in revenue. Of course, his stalwart YouTube following will always contribute to his bottom line, but other lucrative ventures, like the MrBeast Games series on Amazon, have also proven to be a hit with viewers.

Variety reports that the unscripted series managed to secure a staggering 50 million viewers across just 25 days on Amazon Prime. Which probably means there will be more partnerships between the YouTuber and the widely used streaming service, especially since Amazon seems very happy with the results.

MrBeast’s YouTube dashboard has reportedly leaked.



It shows that he earned nearly €4,200,000 in 28 days. pic.twitter.com/u6NWVNgQ8G — ZinedineYouTube (@ZinedineYouTube) February 17, 2025 Source: X | @ZinedineYouTube

As for his streaming profits, MrBeast isn't experiencing any drops there, either. The YouTuber purportedly earned just $4 million from the content he uploads to Google's video sharing platform. India Times does state that MrBeast probably ended up spending a significant portion of that money on production costs, however.

However, even if half of that went to creating the content and taxes, still, $2 million over the course of 28 days is a massive net value. It's not difficult to imagine that he's got even more brand partnerships, his own products, or more shows in the pipeline that'll only further add to his net worth.

🚨 BREAKING: MrBeast investigated for ties to 50+ crypto wallets linked to potential insider trading, netting over $23M in total profits. pic.twitter.com/PjcgrdkX4q — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 30, 2024 Source: X | @Cointelegraph