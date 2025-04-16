Sadly the Controversy Surrounding the MrBeast Experience at Resorts World Is Not a Stunt The MrBeast Experience was actually a pretty bad experience. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 16 2025, 2:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bulletsmasher

From the first Fyre Festival down to the failed Willy Wonka pop-up in Glasgow, the world of experiential marketing is focusing less on experiences and more on marketing. Recall, if you will, what happened at the ill-fated chocolate factory exhibit. Back in February 2024, an immersive event in Scotland was promising a "journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every turn," per the BBC. What fans got was more like if the movie SAW had a mini golf course without the golf.

Fast forward a little over a year later to the MrBeast experience at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Fans of the mega-popular, ultra-rich influencer flocked to Sin City in the hopes of tons of activities, photo opportunities, and even a meet-and-greet with the YouTuber, who is known for his chaotic stunts and philanthropy. What they got was something akin to an insurance company conference. Let's get into the controversy.

The MrBeast Experience controversy at Resorts World in Las Vegas explained.

According to The Independent, between April 13 and 15, MrBeast fans were invited to Resorts World in Las Vegas for "The MrBeast Experience." This included a three-night stay at the hotel, a "mystery bag" filled with "exclusive" branded goodies, and a $10,000 voucher for one lucky winner. Theresa Metta told 8 News Now that while they got the hotel and a sad tote, they did not get anything else promised to them, like the special drinks or photos with MrBeast.

Several attendees told the outlet that upon check-in, hotel employees told the super fans they should wait in their rooms for a mystery arrival. "I was told to wait in my room for two days for a package to come," said one guest, "so I legit spent two days in my room for a package to come, and it was a box of chocolates." Regarding the MrBeast tote bag, it was also lacking. "It had kids’ shorts, an extra small shirt, a hat, and a medium shirt," said Metta.

Desiree Pineda told 8 News Now that she brought her son to the experience for his birthday because he loves MrBeast. The entire situation was a huge disappointment for him. "I was just trying to give him the best experience, and unfortunately, as a parent, I feel like I failed him," shared Pineda. This cost around $1,000.

MrBeast issued an apology via social media, kind of.

On April 14, the @TuckerManee X account posted about the MrBeast experience, then tagged the influencer. "Yoooooo MrBeast I’m at Resorts World doing your experience and it’s been 24 hrs and nothing. Where’s the experience?? Is there gonna be any activities or anything? Waiting in room, lol."