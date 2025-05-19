MrLean Made a MrBeast Edit on TikTok and Fans Have a Lot To Say About It MrBeast responded to MrLean's video edit. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 19 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@MrLean

If it wasn't enough that MrBeast is a content creator powerhouse on YouTube, he's on TikTok and sharing a different side of himself. Well, sort of. A user by the name of MrLean has created videos featuring MrBeast that appear to be deepfakes, and they paint MrBeast in a totally different light with an edgier side to him. A side that MrBeast then showed off in his own post.

MrBeast actually responded to the edits with an edit of his own, and users were a bit shook. Now, many want to know who MrLean is on TikTok and if he has anything to do with MrBeast other than being an apparent fan or if MrLean is MrBeast. It wouldn't be the first time the internet made up some conspiracy theories about MrBeast.

Who is MrLean on TikTok?

At the beginning of May 2025, a user by the name of MrLean began making TikTok posts featuring the face of MrBeast, except with different hair and a totally different vibe. The posts feature photos of what can only be described as an AI version or deepfake of MrBeast holding wads of cash, posing in front of fancy cars, or taking thirst trap selfies.

The user does not appear to actually be MrBeast, but none of the posts feature who they actually are. Instead, MrLean an account that has racked up millions of likes and more than 125,000 followers because of the MrBeast edits. And, although some TikTok users are very much into the edits, many still aren't sure what to make of the MrLean account, since some of the photos seem so well done that there is a possibility that MrLean is secretly MrBeast.

Under one post featuring fake photos of MrBeast throwing up the middle finger and holding cash, one user commented, "Is this MrBeast or not?" Another user commented under another post, "Am I the only one who doesn't know what's happening???" Someone replied to tell them that MrLean is a MrBeast lookalike and that's why the user posts the content. But really, it appears to be an account dedicated to deepfake and AI-created images of MrBeast.

MrBeast responded to the MrLean edit about him.

After tons of MrLean posts, MrBeast took to his own TikTok account to recreate some of the photos himself. But afterward, he got some backlash from users who claimed MrBeast was guilty of cultural appropriation with Black culture. A user on TikTok shared in a video that MrBeast called fellow creator Kai Cenat to ask if he "had a pass" to create "hood MrBeast" videos, which led him to create real photos similar to the ones on the MrLean account.