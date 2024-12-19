Did MrBeast Rent out the Pyramids? Egyptian Ministry Responds to Online Rumors "Just a chill guy hanging out by the pyramids." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 19 2024, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mrbeast

When it comes to mega-YouTube superstar and all-around rich guy James "MrBeast" Donaldson, the sky is the limit. Throughout the years, he has pulled off some outrageous stunts and events, including giving away 100 homes, re-creating a real-life (but decidedly less deadly) version of Squid Game, and giving away millions of dollars.

So when headlines circulated that Jimmy had done something new and over the top, few people batted an eyelash. A new rumor has says that Jimmy has rented out the famed Egyptian pyramids in order to film uninterrupted for 100 hours. But is the rumor true? Here's what the Egyptian tourism ministry had to say about the shocking rumor that MrBeast rented out the pyramids.

MrBeast rents out the pyramids for 100-hour stunt. Or not.

Headlines everywhere, including from some generally reputable news sites, blasted the news: MrBeast rents out the pyramids. But is it true? Not exactly, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, which maintains the pyramids and other ancient sites popular with tourists.

In a statement released online, the ministry said that MrBeast did not rent out the pyramids, per the Egyptian Gazette. He obtained permission to film outside of regular hours, but tourists were able to access the site without interruption during open hours. So yes, there's a little implied special attention there, but it's not exactly the shocking claim that he rented the entire ancient site for 100 hours.

It all started with a post on the MrBeast Instagram that showed Jimmy in front of the pyramids and was captioned, "Having a chill time by the pyramids." Text over the post read, "Just a chill guy hanging out by the pyramids." It's not the same as renting them out, but it seems like fun nonetheless.

Maybe he hasn't rented out the pyramids, but MrBeast has done some other outrageous things.

Of course, there's a reason these rumors spread so easily. Jimmy's MrBeast YouTube channel (with 337 million subscribers) shows the YouTuber doing things most people could only dream of. In one video, Jimmy had people compete to win an entire house in the "Last to Remove Hand, Wins House" challenge.

He has taken over stadiums, given away cars and millions of dollars, built houses, and "cured the blindness" of 1,000 people who could not afford it for themselves, among many other extraordinary accomplishments. While many people have blasted the YouTuber for doing good deeds only for attention, it's worth noting that it's the high viewer count on his videos and engagement with his content that affords him the ability to do those aforementioned good deeds.

So when it comes to MrBeast, if headlines say he has managed to do something unusual like renting out the pyramids, most people find it easy to believe.