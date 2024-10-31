References Are Made to Cannibalism in MrBeast's Alleged Leaked Chat Logs

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and other topics that some readers may find disturbing. While MrBeast is busy promoting his Lunchables-inspired Lunchlys, the internet is feasting on a slew of rumors that paint the MrBeast image in a different light. One of the more shocking claims? Cannibalism. Apparently, the leaked conversations held between MrBeast and some employees, obtained by Rosanna Pansino, contained some rather disturbing context.

Article continues below advertisement

While some of Part 1 (NSFW) of Rosanna's leaked messages extravaganza seemed like typical friend chatter, except for some sexually explicit photos and the unusual anime. Many would agree it wasn’t exactly work etiquette. Within those chats, however, cannibalism is mentioned, leaving many wondering what these allegations actually mean and how involved MrBeast is with them. Here’s everything we know so far.

The MrBeast cannibalism allegations explained.

Just before Rosanna mentioned cannibalism in the leaked MrBeast chat logs which she showcased in a YouTube video, Ava once again shared a meme featuring a sly rat saying, "Why yes, I'm asexual," but at the bottom, it clarifies, "Asexual predator." Hmm.

Article continues below advertisement

The conversation then takes an even stranger turn which is where the cannibalism allegations against MrBeast stem from. Apparently, Ava shared a meme featuring two photos: one of MrBeast eating an unidentifiable piece of food and another photo of a city with the caption, "THE WORLD IF THERE WAS MORE GARFIELD VORE ART."

For those who don’t know, vore, short for voraphilia, refers to a "fetish in which one fantasizes about being eaten alive or eating another creature alive," according to Urban Dictionary.

Article continues below advertisement

While we can’t always take a meme at face value, considering many of the memes Ava shared reference children and sexually explicit content within the same context — and she later faced accusations of grooming a teenager — it’s hard not to interpret the memes she allegedly shared in these work group chats as having a more literal meaning.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna was quite taken aback by all the inappropriate and NSFW content shared within these chats, but the mention of cannibalism really threw her and everyone else now learning about these allegations.

Folks on Reddit are disgusted by the content featured in the alleged leaked MrBeast chats.

MrBeast hasn't spoken out about the cannibalism allegations or the fact that he was allegedly exposed to Ava's inappropriate behavior before news broke that she had allegedly groomed a male teenager. However, people who have become aware of these allegations are.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddit user @Recital0856 commented under a shared video on Reddit of Rosanna's findings, "Wow, these are actually degenerate topics that I didn't expect to see in company chat logs or the Discord server. Extremely unprofessional."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user suggested that after these allegations, "there's no coming back for him." One person added, "I actually can’t believe some of the s--t being posted in those chat logs. Disgusting. Every single person involved in this is a disgusting predator."

While many people are obviously shocked by the claims being lodged against MrBeast and his team (some of whom are former members), there hasn't been any evidence released suggesting that MrBeast engaged in any cannibalistic practices. But if there is, you can bet your bottom dollar that we'll let you know!