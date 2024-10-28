Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast What Happened Between YouTube Titans MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino? The Feud, Explained Rosanna accused MrBeast of editing her out before scrubbing her accusations from the internet and apologizing for making her complaints public. By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 28 2024, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

James Stephen "Jimmy" Donaldson is known to the world as MrBeast. A YouTuber of previously undreamed-of proportions, Jimmy is one of those people who doesn't just lead an industry, he reshapes it. But that doesn't mean that the influencer titan has grown his reputation without scandals.

One such scandal is a controversy and feud between Jimmy and another industry-topping YouTuber, Rosanna Pansino. But the feud between the duo is complicated and hard to follow. So here's what we know about what went down between the two and why they are no longer on good terms.

MrBeast and Rosanna Pansino's feud, explained.

Without exception, feuds between famous influencers take on a life of their own. Fans get involved, and the feuds quickly become more than the sum of their two parts. This is exactly what happened to the beef between Rosanna and Jimmy after their professional collaboration collapsed in a spectacular way. On the surface, they exist in very different realms on YouTube. Rosanna is typically unproblematic, sticking to her nerdy baking series and collaborating with other influencers.

Jimmy, on the other hand, is a juggernaut who has bulled his way to the topic with controversial pranks, challenges, and giveaways. Yet somehow, they have found themselves head-to-head. The beef apparently started when Rosanna appeared on a Hide-and-Seek challenge on MrBeast's channel where he promised $1 million to the fans of whichever influencer won the game. Rosanna claims she actually came in third place, despite the video editing to show she was eliminated before the final three.

In a series of since-deleted posts (via TheMarySue), Rosanna accused MrBeast of editing her out before scrubbing them from the internet and apologizing for making her complaints public. And in yet another twist, Rosanna eventually redacted that apology as well. After dealing with death threats and constant harassment from Jimmy fans, it would seem Rosanna was fed up with trying to brush the incident under the rug.

Since things went south, Rosanna has been going hard at MrBeast's reputation.

Since all of that happened, it would appear that Rosanna has latched onto the train of critics aiming themselves squarely at Jimmy's proverbial throat.

MrBeast has faced accusations of unsafe conditions for people undergoing his challenges and games. Additionally, a regular on his YouTube channel and one of his best friends, Ava Kris Tyson, has been accused of grooming minors and sexual assault.

On her channel, Rosanna posts exposé-style videos of MrBeast, claiming to show proof that he knew about his colleague's impropriety and that he is aware of the poor safety conditions on his film sets.

Jimmy seems to be ignoring Rosanna for the most part. This is the same approach he has taken to all the controversies that are starting to swirl around the mega-YouTuber. While Jimmy is powerful, he's not untouchable. Eventually, he will have to turn and face the music.