Home > Viral News > Influencers > MrBeast Rosanna Pansino Leaked Alleged Employee Chat Logs from MrBeast and Reported Them to the FBI "Hell hath no fury like a Rosanna Pansino scorned." — @imjwalsh on X (formerly Twitter) By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 28 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It seems that YouTuber, entrepreneur, and author Rosanna Pansino got her hands on content allegedly sourced from the Telegram channel that MrBeast, known as John Smith in the chats, uses to communicate with his employees, including Ava Kris Tyson (now a former employee).

Article continues below advertisement

According to Rosanna, the chat logs reveal some unsettling discussions among several employees, prompting her to report her findings, including her "concerns," to the FBI. She shared this information in an Oct. 27, 2024, post on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the FBI in her message. As a result, MrBeast fans have become increasingly curious about the leaked chats and whether the content is serious enough to warrant reporting to authorities.

What was said in the MrBeast leaked chats?

Private chats held between friends are bound to reveal something that may seem weird or inappropriate to others. So, it isn’t surprising that the alleged discussion viewed by Rosanna (and now millions of social media users) between MrBeast and his colleagues, who are essentially friends, contained some strange content.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna apparently took issue with the context of the chat logs she leaked on X on Oct. 27, possibly because it was a work chat and the content is obviously NSFW. This concern is heightened by the fact that MrBeast and his team market themselves to kids and young adults.

In part one of Rosanna's X post, the scrolling conversation lasts over seven minutes and features several names, including John Smith (MrBeast), Ava Tyson, Los Crupi, Tareq Edris, Jake Franklin, John Culp, Brady Edwards, and Bailey Stanfield. There’s also a user listed as “Deleted Account.” The conversation appears to date back a while, with numerous mentions of COVID-19.

Article continues below advertisement

Working to sort through the MrBeast Company Chat Logs. Here is part 1 with a few redactions (Discord handles).



These are from a Telegram channel that MrBeast (John Smith in these chats) used to communicate with Kris Ava Tyson and other employees.



Trigger warning as they discuss… pic.twitter.com/HeKVjpWv4G — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 27, 2024

At the start of the chat, Ava is the first to share several GIFs, most containing sexually suggestive content, although no one directly responds to them. As the conversation unfolds, which includes plans for basketball and general chatter, Ava revisits the inappropriate GIFs, all of which feature NSFW images or videos. Bailey then chimes in, sharing a few GIFs of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

Later in the chat, Ava shares GIFs that degrade women, including one with the caption, "Attention ladies and gents, it's Misogynist March. Women ain't s--t." The “Deleted Account” then adds, "This beautiful. Unlike women because they ugly and stupid." At one point, MrBeast shares a message he received from Mark Cuban.

Additionally, Ava mentions some DMs she received, though it's hard to decipher the details. She concludes by urging everyone not to share the content, confirming, "What happens in here stays lmao."

Article continues below advertisement

i would genuinely hate to have rosanna pansino as my opp….. omg — momo 💋 (@amazingmomo_) October 27, 2024

Several X users didn't find the leaked MrBeast chat logs to be disturbing.

While most of the content in the leaked chat log wouldn’t be classified as work-appropriate, many social media users agreed there wasn’t anything inherently wrong with it, suggesting it may not be worth reporting to the FBI.

Article continues below advertisement

You’re telling me these guys had a whole group chat where they only posted memes/images? Where’s the context or the actual conversation? — Jerzy 🖤 (@JerzyNFT) October 27, 2024

An X user who goes by Jerzy (@JerzyNFT) commented, "You’re telling me these guys had a whole group chat where they only posted memes/images? Where’s the context or the actual conversation?" Other posts echoed similar sentiments.

Article continues below advertisement

Does someone have what's shocking this looks like an extremely average group chat — special K | CEO of pumpkin spice era (@keyladelslay) October 28, 2024