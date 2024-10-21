Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube

"This Is Not Safe" — Rosanna Pansino Finds Mold in Her MrBeast's Lunchly

MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul released the snack line in September 2024.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Oct. 21 2024, 6:25 p.m. ET

(l-r): Rosanna Pansino holding a Lunchly, The Pizza Lunchly with mold in it, Rosanna Pansino looking at Lunchly
Source: YouTube

The influencer beef between Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast just got even more rotten as Rosanna recorded herself finding mold while testing MrBeast's brand, Lunchly.

Article continues below advertisement

Lunchly is MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's brainchild and has been marketed as a healthier alternative to Lunchables. However, Rosanna claims that's far from the case.

A closeup of Rosanna Pansino's moldy cheese in her Lunchly
Source: YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna Pansino says MrBeast's Lunchly brand is "not safe" after finding mold in one of its products.

On Oct. 20, Rosanna posted a video to her YouTube channel called "I Tried Lunchly." At around the 0:01-0:05 mark, the creator began the video by sarcastically mentioning that MrBeast, Logan, and KCI "really care" about children's nutrition and called the Lunchable competitor a "SUPER original product that had never been seen before" and mentioned that none of the creators are "foodies" or even "give a s--t" about their product.

Rosanna then opens the package to compare it to a Lunchable. When she does, she notices the cheese for their item, "The Pizza," has mold on it. She further explains to her audience that the expiration for the Lunchly says Dec. 8, 2024, nearly two months before she bought the item on Oct. 16.

"This is not safe," Rosanna says in the video after the camera zooms in on the mold. "Especially for kids who are so young. They may not know what mold looks like, so they might eat it."

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna proceeds to set up her Lunchly pizza with the moldy cheese. As she forms the pizza through her nausea, she tells her fans that the cheese's surprise appearance needs to be planned and that she intends to compare the nutrition facts between the two brands.

Before she submitted the video, Rosanna spoke about the disturbing filming moment on X (formerly Twitter) where she called the mold "disgusting."

Article continues below advertisement

The foodie creator's video came several months after she accused MrBeast of unfair treatment while she filmed his competition show, Beast Games.

Rosanna claimed on social media that MrBeast edited her to make it look like she was eliminated from the show earlier than she was and accused the creator of "withholding medication from contestants" that caused them to have seizures on set.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

MrBeast Has Faced Many Controversies Lately

MrBeast Employee "Delaware" Identity Revealed

A $5 Million Prize Might Not Be Enough To Make Contestants Battle It Out on 'Beast Games'

Latest YouTube News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.