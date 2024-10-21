Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube "This Is Not Safe" — Rosanna Pansino Finds Mold in Her MrBeast's Lunchly MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul released the snack line in September 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 21 2024, 6:25 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

The influencer beef between Rosanna Pansino and MrBeast just got even more rotten as Rosanna recorded herself finding mold while testing MrBeast's brand, Lunchly.

Lunchly is MrBeast, Logan Paul and KSI's brainchild and has been marketed as a healthier alternative to Lunchables. However, Rosanna claims that's far from the case.

Rosanna Pansino says MrBeast's Lunchly brand is "not safe" after finding mold in one of its products.

On Oct. 20, Rosanna posted a video to her YouTube channel called "I Tried Lunchly." At around the 0:01-0:05 mark, the creator began the video by sarcastically mentioning that MrBeast, Logan, and KCI "really care" about children's nutrition and called the Lunchable competitor a "SUPER original product that had never been seen before" and mentioned that none of the creators are "foodies" or even "give a s--t" about their product.

Rosanna then opens the package to compare it to a Lunchable. When she does, she notices the cheese for their item, "The Pizza," has mold on it. She further explains to her audience that the expiration for the Lunchly says Dec. 8, 2024, nearly two months before she bought the item on Oct. 16. "This is not safe," Rosanna says in the video after the camera zooms in on the mold. "Especially for kids who are so young. They may not know what mold looks like, so they might eat it."

Rosanna proceeds to set up her Lunchly pizza with the moldy cheese. As she forms the pizza through her nausea, she tells her fans that the cheese's surprise appearance needs to be planned and that she intends to compare the nutrition facts between the two brands. Before she submitted the video, Rosanna spoke about the disturbing filming moment on X (formerly Twitter) where she called the mold "disgusting."

This is disgusting.



I was filming a video comparing Lunchables to Lunchly and was shocked when I opened ‘The Pizza’ Lunchly. The cheese had MOLD!



The expiration date was still 2 months away! I checked online and found at least a dozen other people posting that their Lunchly’s… pic.twitter.com/PxWhFL1jRa — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) October 20, 2024