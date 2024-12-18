The Winner of the 'Beast Games' Will Take Home $5 Million — How Does It Work? The show hits Prime Video on Dec. 19. By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 18 2024, 4:40 p.m. ET Source: amazon

It seems like everywhere you look, MrBeast — real name Jimmy Donaldson — is taking over, from our social media feeds to our pantries. And now, he's infiltrating the reality competition series landscape with Beast Games, which debuts on Amazon's Prime Video on Dec. 19. According to Amazon themselves, Beast Games is set to become the "biggest reality competition series," with 1,000 contestants competing for a whopping $5 million cash prize.

"My goal is to make the greatest show possible and prove YouTubers and creators can succeed on other platforms,” said MrBeast. "Amazon gave me the creative control I need to try and make it happen." But how exactly do the games work? Let's dive in.

New episodes of 'Beast Games' will premiere weekly.

Fans won't have to wait too long for their first taste of Beast Games, as Episodes 1 and 2 are set to premiere on Prime Video on Dec. 19. After that, subsequent episodes will be added to the platform weekly.

As mentioned, the show will start out with 1,000 individual contestants competing against each other for a $5 million cash prize, each person having submitted an application through MrBeast's open casting call in May.

Throughout the course of the series, contestants will compete against each other — either individually or in teams — in outlandish, MrBeast-esque challenges that mimic some of the things he's done on his own channel. Think Navy Seal Hide-and-Seek, Giant Cup Pong, and extended periods of time in isolation.

While it's unknown exactly what the elimination schedule will be, we learn through MrBeast's official trailer for the series that large teams may be eliminated all at once. And at the end of everything, only one player will remain to claim the prize — which Amazon touts as "the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming."

"When MrBeast first told us about his concept for the show, we were blown away by his ambition to make Beast Games the biggest reality competition series ever," said Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, agreed: "We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience."

From the looks of the trailer, things seem like they get pretty intense, with tears flowing and tensions incredibly high. "That has never been done on TV before," one contestant says to the camera as footage of a car being crushed by a train rolls in the backhround.

In a later clip, one man says, "I'm in a literal insane asylum," as the camera shows several contestants stuck in a small, white room. Whatever happens, if you're a fan of MrBeast and his wacky videos, you're sure to love the show.