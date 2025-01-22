Are MrBeast and Influencer Thea Booysen Already Married? Wedding Details Revealed "I fell in love with his brain. To me [that's] everything," Thea revealed to 'People.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 22 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

YouTube megastar and multi-millionaire MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) made headlines in December 2024 when he popped the question to fellow influencer Thea Booysen. The Christmas Day proposal, which took place in front of Thea’s family, featured MrBeast down on one knee, presenting what some speculate to be a 3- to 4-carat diamond ring!

The couple’s love story began in 2022 when MrBeast visited Thea’s home country, South Africa. Recalling their first meeting after the engagement, Thea shared with People, "When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was ... He wasn’t sitting there with an ego." Now that the engagement has everyone talking, fans are wondering: Is MrBeast married yet? Here's the latest tea!

Is Mr.Beast married?

MrBeast isn’t married just yet! The YouTube star and multi-millionaire proposed to Thea in December 2024, but the couple still has to map out the details for their big day. While many might expect an over-the-top spectacle from MrBeast, he’s keeping it simple.

He revealed to People that the wedding will be more private, focused on close friends and family. "I don’t take much vacation because of how hard I work, so I definitely want to make sure the wedding will be a time to celebrate with her and spend time with friends and family we really enjoy being with. It will be the ultimate way to take some time away and enjoy things," he shared.

As for the location, Thea teased that they’re considering an island wedding, explaining "We’re thinking of doing it somewhere on an island where we’re far away from just about everybody." She added that the couple is really looking to keep things toned down rather than "big" or "extravagant."

Although MrBeast and Thea haven’t officially tied the knot, Thea already feels like they've walked down the aisle. "We’re already married," she professed to People. "We talk about children, how we’re going to live together when we’re 70 years old … This was just another step in the process," she admitted.

MrBeast's fiancée is an author and has a master's degree from the University of Edinburgh.

MrBeast and Thea are a true power couple. While he dominates headlines with ventures like his bid to buy TikTok, Thea is building her own impressive resume.

In December 2022, she boasted on Instagram about her book, The Marked Children, hitting major bookstores in South Africa. By November 2024, she added a Master’s in Human Cognitive Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh to her achievements.

With 561,000 Instagram followers and brand deals like her partnership with Elgato, Thea has earned her influencer title. A standout moment came in February 2024, when she was named Champion of Volvo’s EX30 and even received one to drive.

