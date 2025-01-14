MrBeast's Claim of Buying TikTok Sparks Strong Reactions on Social Media "OK fine, I'll buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned," MrBeast wrote via X. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 14 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Despite being one of, if not the most popular social media platforms in the United States, TikTok has long faced the threat of a ban. That ban is now around the corner, with the app scheduled to shut down operations in the U.S. by Jan. 19, 2025.

With the deadline fast approaching, several high-profile individuals have shown interest in purchasing TikTok, including Elon Musk and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary. The latest "celebrity" to join the list is YouTube sensation MrBeast — but is his offer to buy the app for real? Here's everything you need to know.

So, is MrBeast buying TikTok?

On Jan. 13, 2025, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "OK fine, I'll buy TikTok so it doesn't get banned." At this point, it's unclear whether MrBeast is serious — but it certainly appears to be more of a playful, tongue-in-cheek comment.

Despite the casual nature of the statement, the post quickly went viral, amassing over 14.1 million views and more than 11,000 comments from fellow X users, many of whom expressed their support. "Save America from having to watch Instagram Reels," one person wrote. Hey, we can't be too harsh on Instagram Reels — it's actually a great platform! We know this might be an unpopular opinion, but we kind of prefer Reels over TikTok ... sorry, not sorry!

Other responses were equally entertaining. A second user humorously quipped, "HEARTBREAKING: The worst person you know just saved your life," while a third chimed in, "Well ya got until Jan. 19. Better buy it fast."

Encouraging MrBeast to take the plunge, a fourth user added, "Honestly … do it!! You'll probably be able to utilize it better based on your content creator experience." Another person stated, "As much as I dislike MrBeast for all the recent stuff that's been put to light, I would rather have him over Elon getting TikTok any day."

On the other hand, not everyone is on board with the idea of MrBeast purchasing TikTok. In fact, some users have been quite vocal about their opposition, even going as far as to say they'd rather see the app "banned" altogether than be owned by the YouTuber. "No, let it get banned," one X user boldly wrote. "There is no benefit to it existing. Should be banned globally rather than just in America."

Another user commented, "Ngl, I'd rather it get banned over this guy owning it," while someone else said they would "rather delete the app." Yep, that seems pretty definitive! "Can we just lie it d*e already?" an X user asked. "We were just fine without it."