24-Year-Old YouTube Star MrBeast Is Already Out-Earning Kim Kardashian

YouTube star MrBeast’s net worth was already impressive before 2021, but his earnings last year put the 24-year-old — born Jimmy Donaldson — into the stratosphere for video creators.

According to Forbes, MrBeast earned $54 million in 2021, more than any other YouTube star — Jake Paul, Markiplier, and Ryan Kaji included — and more than Hollywood celebs like Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Angelina Jolie.