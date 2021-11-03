The internet is full of crazy rumors, and some of them are a bit more macabre than others. For whatever reason, there are tons of false reports of public figures and famous folks dying, and social media users are thrown into a tizzy as a result. It's gotten so bad that when reports of people's actual deaths began popping up online, they're usually initially questioned despite their validity.It's a morbid phenomenon that almost desensitizes us to death, and even popular and prolific influencers who never shy away from the public eye, like MrBeast, get caught up in it. But is it true? Did the YouTuber really die?Did MrBeast die?Several rumors on less than reputable websites began cropping up online speculating that MrBeast (real name: Jimmy Donaldson) died. There were even fake news clickbait stories indicating that he was shot to death.Then there was a tweet by the joke account @TheAnything_Bot that gained traction that also reported MrBeast's passing.\n\nHowever, these rumors are completely false. He's constantly uploading photos and content to his social media channels, and he even recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he discussed his charity work alongside Mark Rober.Twitter users were quick to call shenanigans on the MrBeast death claims: "STOP TELLING LIES about MrBeast because he was on a Jimmy Kimmel show talking about a donation and helping out to get rid of trash on the beach. He’s not dead. MrBeast is not dead," one account said.Another stated, "Why would you believe it when he was perfectly well hours ago and had literally no [physical] problems?" One fan shared, "He’s still alive and he’s living his best life right now." And they are absolutely correct. MrBeast is alive and well.MrBeast, however, did have a near death experience.While speaking with Minecraft gamers Karl Jacobs and Sapnap on their Banter podcast, MrBeast talked about the time he nearly died after driving back home from a film shoot."We had just finished a shoot at around midnight and went to sleep. It was me and two of my friends. None of us were drinking or anything like that. We all get a good sleep, get up in the morning, and begin our drive home," he shared. The trip quickly went south."Two hours into the drive, we're all listening to the JRM podcast, and Andrew, who was driving, felt a bit tired. He said he wanted to stop at a gas station. So I turned off the podcast and looked over to Andrew, and he had just passed out while driving, and the car was doing 70 miles on the highway," MrBeast recalled.Not exactly the kind of thing that you want to see while trying to head home after working a full day. But it gets even scarier. This wasn't just a case of Andrew getting tired at the wheel. As it turns out, MrBeast's friend actually had a heart condition he wasn't aware of. He didn't fall asleep at the wheel of the car — he was "out cold.""His arms just fell off the steering wheel, but his foot was still on the gas. I initially thought that he just fell asleep, but as it turned out he was out cold. I rushed and grabbed the steering wheel to take control, but the car just kept speeding up. We were now going 85 miles per hour, and I knew I had to slow down; the only problem was that I would have to drive blind in order to get Andrew's leg off the accelerator to slow the car down."MrBeast then had to "drive blind" by moving Andrew's leg off the accelerator to try and slow the car down. Andrew woke back up and hit the gas pedal, with MrBeast doing everything he could to stop the vehicle. They ultimately crashed into a concrete wall, and MrBeast sustained bruises to his head and stomach as a result. After putting the car in park, he called an ambulance, where they learned of Andrew's heart condition.