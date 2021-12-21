MrBeast’s Philanthropy Is Actually a Genius YouTube Marketing Plan

While there are plenty of thought-pieces and analytical reports that have detailed the changes in income structures on YouTube, the top streamers on the platform can still make a good amount of money, especially now that the massively popular video streaming service has allowed "thanks donations" on videos so viewers can show their appreciation.

And while its difficult to "break out" on YouTube and command a new audience, there are Influencers like MrBeast who've made a killing on the platform. So why does he give away his money?