The LunkersTV YouTube Channel Has Been Scrubbed of Content, but Why? The YouTube channel appears to be in hibernation. By Joseph Allen Published June 5 2025, 2:55 p.m. ET

After launching a successful YouTube channel, Robert Terkla has apparently pivoted into doing something totally different. Robert's YouTube channel, which was focused on guns, was called LunkersTV, and it's now been totally scrubbed of content so that you can't even watch his old videos.

Following the news that the channel had been totally scrubbed of content, many former fans of the channel wanted to know more about what happened to the channel. Here's what we know:

What happened to LunkersTV?

Although Robert never made this official, he slowly stopped posting content on YouTube over the past year before he finally decided to wipe the channel clean. Because he hasn't provided any concrete explanation, we don't know for sure why he made that decision, but he did offer a recent update to his followers on Instagram, explaining that he had been in the Police Academy for the past six months and was now a police officer.

"We did it... Thank you to my beautiful wife for putting up with me with the constant studying and for taking on the kids all by yourself for the past 6 months," he wrote in a caption next to a photo of himself in uniform with his wife. It seems, then, like Robert may have simply moved on to a different career after he lost interest in making YouTube content.

Robert has a pretty controversial reputation online.

Although his YouTube channel has more than 2 million subscribers, the discussion about him has not always been universally positive. According to some Redditors, Robert was using some sort of illicit substance on camera, and that led to a falling out with Matt Carriker, a friend and fellow YouTuber who used to be a collaborator. While it's unclear whether this is connected to the end of his YouTube channel, it's clear that things were not necessarily going well for Robert prior to this career pivot.

Although plenty of people in the comments on his Instagram post pointed out that Robert is likely to be richer than all the people he's serving with, others pointed out what an insane trajectory his life has taken. "Congratulations Lunkers love to see some one I grew up watching joining the blue," one person wrote in the comments. "Your life is insane, well done man bravo," another person added.

While it might seem like he's done making YouTube content altogether, Robert did tease in a comment on his video that he will continue to make fishing videos. So while his channel might be blank for now, it seems like he has some plans for repopulating it at some point.