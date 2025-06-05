TikTok’s "Barn Door Girl" Called out for Entitled Behavior in Leaked Texts "She deactivated quick." By Jennifer Farrington Published June 5 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tina58054

If you’re someone who follows influencer Reagan — aka "Barn Door Girl" on TikTok thanks to that one guy she nicknamed "Barn Doors Guy," then you might already be up to speed on the latest tea. But if not, there’s a viral Reddit thread we’re about to dig into that’s casting a very different light on Reagan, who’s often featured in her mom Tina’s TikToks under the account @tina58054.

Most of Tina’s videos show Reagan either coming home from a date or reflecting on one she just went on. It’s all pretty harmless and kind of intriguing, especially for fellow parents watching Tina navigate her daughter’s dating life in real-time. But then a Reddit post popped up on June 4, 2025. Fans think it’s about Reagan, and it sort of shifts the vibe from wholesome dating content to something a little more bleak. So, what’s really going on with Barn Door Girl?

What happened with Barn Door Girl on TikTok?

Reagan is known for recounting her dates with her mom on TikTok, and while her stories are super entertaining and fun to watch, some folks are starting to see her in a different light. That shift is thanks to a post shared by Reddit user @Cyberpunkk, which many believe is about "Barn Door Girl," especially since the name Reagan is mentioned.

The post includes a screenshot of a text exchange between a guy and someone named "Regan." According to the guy, "a TikTok-famous girl messaged me a few months after I gave her my number." What follows is a pretty wild conversation.

Reagan apparently called him to which he replied with a text, "You called?" She replied "yes," and then asked if he had a truck because she needed help picking something up that wouldn’t fit in her smaller car. Keep in mind, though, he hadn’t heard from her in two months since giving her his number. Naturally, he declined, saying, "I'm sorry, this is really random. Didn’t expect you to message me under this circumstance."

He went on to suggest she reach out to someone she knows or rent a U-Haul, which is a fair response! She replied with, "Thanks. Sorry to be a bug." He clarified she wasn’t being a bug, but admitted it caught him off guard that she was only reaching out for a favor when they didn’t even know each other. He also reminded her that he gave her his number with the idea they might actually hang out sometime.

And then Reagan apparently went off. She replied, "What kinda sucks is you now have absolutely zero chance with me 'cause you feel so entitled to have a conversation with me, yet you’ve never done anything to prove to me that you’re worth talking to." Wow!

Clearly, whoever it is involved in these text exchange expects guys to prove themselves, with something physical or material, before they even get the chance to talk to them. Seems a bit one-sided and entitled. She then brought up how her grandfather "would’ve done anything for my grandmother just to spend more time with her."

Long story short, she dragged the guy for not jumping out of bed to help her get a truck and had the nerve to go in on him for being "entitled," as if trying to make conversation or wanting to hang out wasn’t enough. He ended the convo by telling her she sounded" like a terrible person," to which she replied, "I am. Thanks for noticing."