Why Did Social Media Influencer Tiffany Jenkins Get Divorced? Inside the Details

On the outside, it may appear that the lives of social media influencers are picture perfect, especially those who are married with children, but an increasing number of online personalities have had their seemingly perfect lives unravel for their fans to see — which is the case with “Juggling the Jenkins” star Tiffany Jenkins.

Tiffany rose to fame by sharing her daily journey as a wife and mother through her popular YouTube channel, while also letting viewers in on her prior struggle as a former addict.

Why did Tiffany Jenkins get divorced?

In an April 2024 YouTube video, Tiffany opened up the clip by confirming what fans had been speculating for some time, that she was indeed divorced from her husband and had been for a full year.

“He has moved on with someone who I’m obsessed with,” Tiffany said in the video. “She’s wonderful. I am seeing someone, we are co-parenting, everything is amazing. I don’t want to document that part of my life on the internet, I just don’t want the opinions of thousands of strangers on my situation. I’m still in survival mode. I’m still trying to figure out how not to mess my kids up through all of this.”

She also revealed that the last few years were very traumatic for her. “In 2022, some s--t went off the deep end. It was crazy, it was traumatic, it was hard, it was really hard. And I’ve just been healing from that, and I’m not the kind of person who can just make content to make content. I like to make content with a purpose,” she shared.

Tiffany stopped short of providing an explanation about why she got divorced, but based on her firmly stating that she will not be discussing her divorce at all online, although her memoir likely provides some insight.

What is Tiffany’s 2025 memoir about?

In April 2025, Tiffany released her memoir A Clean Mess: A Memoir of Sobriety After a Lifetime of Being Numb, which details her journey through staying sober after her life begins to get hectic and she’s faced with life-altering challenges, including the breakdown of her marriage.

“A Clean Mess opens with the moment that changed everything,” an official overview of the book from Barnes & Noble read. Tiffany is about to go on stage when she receives an odd message from her husband: ‘Hey Babe, some of the guys here are making some stupid decisions. Not me. But I just wanted to let you know in case you heard it from some of the other wives.’ By the end of the night, Tiffany knew her life would never be the same.”