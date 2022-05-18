TikToker JaiPurlan Says Date Made Her Walk Home After Refusing to Go Back to His Place

TikToker JaiPurlan Says Date Made Her Walk Home After Refusing to Go Back to His PlaceBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 18 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Many people actively dating will tell you that the dating world has pee in it. Considering some of the crazy expectations people have going into dating — from expecting sexual encounters after one meeting, to who should pay for the date — it’s easy to see why some people have dating jitters. And TikTok creator JaiPurlan’s recent dating encounter is a shocking reality of what people can experience.
Jai's suitor asked her to walk home after she refused to go home with him once their date concluded. Yes, you read that correctly. While it’s custom for dates to see that their potential partners get home safely after spending time with them (and without the stipulation of sex), Jai’s date clearly missed the memo. As expected, social media has been fuming at the revelation. Here’s the 4-1-1.
TikToker JaiPurlan shared a video of her date telling her to walk home.
In a May 15, 2022, TikTok, JaiPurlan re-shared her deleted video that showed the horrors of her recent date, which resulted in the man asking her to walk home.
The text in the video reads: “Literally just met him…” And the dialogue that ensued has left social media users in shock.
“So you’re just going to sit on your phone?” Jai asked the man in the video. Even though her date's face is not shown, the man immediately shows his true colors.
“Yeah, are you going to get up and start walking?” the man said to Jai.
“Why do I have to walk?” Jai asked.
“You’re close enough to walk,” the man responded.
“But you drove me here; that doesn’t make sense to me,” Jai said.
“We spent the whole day together," the man said. "Obviously I’m attracted to you. I don’t know what the issue is. You can either come back to my place or walk."
Jai explains that she simply doesn’t feel comfortable going back to his place, since they just met and she doesn’t know him that well. The man goes on to say that he simply doesn’t have gas to waste if Jai doesn’t go home with him.
Jai also shared the TikTok video on her Instagram account, explaining in the caption she not only paid for the date, but she gave the man $20 for gas. Even worse, Jai revealed that she paid for the date because the man claimed that “his check didn’t come yet.” But, the man later only gave her $6 for his portion, not including the gas.
In a now-deleted Part 2 of Jai's dating experience, the man attempted to apologize for his behavior.
According to The Daily Dot, JaiPurlan uploaded a second now-deleted TikTok video titled "Part 2" involving the man calling her up to apologize. The outlet reported the man showed up with flowers to her home and wanted to explain his actions. Jai also confirmed that their second interaction occurred in his parked car.
“You said it was a joke, but you didn’t say that before I left the table,” Jai said in the video, via the outlet. “Like why did you wait two hours to tell me that s--t.”
“It wasn't even that long of a walk so I don’t see why you’re complaining,” the man replied. “Relax, it wasn't that deep.”
“I mean 18 minutes?” Jai asked. “It was hot as f--k outside, like 90-degree weather in the middle of the f--king day, you could’ve told me it was a joke at the table.”
The Daily Dot reported that Jai went on to accuse the man of being petty after she didn’t go home with him. However, he responded saying that she “ruined the vibes” when he brought up his daughter.
“How am I worried about the wrong thing if you told me you didn’t have no f--king kids in the first place?” Jai said. “I don’t even date dudes with kids.”
And this is why we don’t blame some women for sticking to their devices. It's time to do better, people!