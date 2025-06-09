Influencer Natalie Reynolds Reaches a New Low With This Fake TikTok — Why Did She Banned From the App? Natalie Reynolds is an off-brand MrBeast. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 9 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@derekb722

When will we be freed from the disturbing world of social media prank content? The rise of YouTube and TikTok has programmed a generation of people to do anything for clicks, which includes being low-key cruel to others. People of a certain age will remember Candid Camera, the very first practical joke show to capture the hearts and viewership of Americans. Compared to what happens on the internet now, Candid Camera was like a warm bath after a long day.

Decades after Candid Camera normalized filming people without their consent (don't do that), shows like Jackass and Punk'd took tricky capers to a whole new level. Once social media allowed every person with a phone to get in on the hijinks, it was all downhill from there. We're looking at you MrBeast. Folks like Natalie Reynolds have amassed a following by way of jokes that often miss the mark. Perhaps that is why she was banned from TikTok. Here's what we know.

Was Natalie Reynolds's TikTok account actually banned or are we being punked?

To ask why someone is famous for being an influencer is to ask why the sun shines or the wind blows. Whether we understand it or not, it's happening. Regarding Natalie, she is an off-brand version of MrBeast. The social media influencer has nearly 6 million followers on YouTube and posts videos where she offers folks money to do outrageous things. For example, she once listed a jail cell on Airbnb and promised a thousand dollars to anyone who stayed there.

In June 2025, a video of Natalie circulated on TikTok showing her sobbing in front of the app's headquarters. It was uploaded by @derekb722 and is believable if this is the first time a person is encountering Natalie on the internet. "Please let me in. Dad they won't let me in," screams a distraught Natalie. "I just want my account unbanned," cries Natalie before turning away and saying she can't do this anymore.

Almost every person in the comments had no idea who Natalie is, and said as much. Several folks felt that Natalie was acting like a child, suggesting that this is what a person gets for relying on a social media app. Those who were aware of who Natalie is suggested that she shouldn't be allowed on TikTok because all she does is copy other creators. Who knows if Natalie's TikTok was actually banned, as she filmed a similar video the next day, allegedly in front of TikTok star Brooke Monk's house.

Natalie offered money to an unhoused woman who couldn't swim. All she had to do was jump in a lake.

Many of the comments on the likely staged video of Natalie in front of TikTok's headquarters, which looks nothing like TikTok's Culver City location, referenced an alarming story. According to the Daily Mail, in May 2024, Natalie offered an unhoused woman 20 dollars if she jumped into Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas. Here's the problem: This woman reportedly couldn't swim.

Natalie mimed pushing the woman into the water as she dove in. From the water, the woman yelled, "You said it was OK ... you told me to jump in." Giggling, Natalie said she didn't as she and her friends took off. While they were running, the woman was heard yelling, "I can't swim. I can only float."