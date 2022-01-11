Bam Margera Got Fired From 'Jackass Forever' For Being Too Wild — What's His Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 11 2022, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
One of the most popular franchises of the 2000s and 2010s is back with a bang.
Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and others, Jackass Forever gives us the most jaw-dropping shenanigans of the tight-knit gang of pranksters. Ready and raring to cause a ruckus, they blow up portable toilets and fly across a Slip 'N Slide in the trailer. But some of the most famous faces are notably absent from Jackass Forever. Where is Bam Margera now? What's his net worth?
Bam Margera skyrocketed to fame with 'Jackass.' What's his net worth?
A pop-culture icon, Bam Margera first skyrocketed to fame with Jackass, which paved the way for other hit TV shows like Punk'D and Ridiculousness.
On the show, Bam proved time and time again that he is unafraid to risk his physical health to get a laugh, purposefully opting for some of the most staggering tricks out there. Thanks, in part, to the unmatched success of Jackass, he landed shows like Viva La Bam. Reportedly, his net worth sits at around $20 million.
Bam Margera
Producer, Writer, Director
Net worth: $20 million
A pop-culture icon, Bam Margera garnered popularity with Jackass: Volume One, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 2.5, and many others. A talented writer, he worked on Haggard and Minghags, and he also served as the creator of Viva La Bam.
Birthdate: Sept. 28, 1979
Birthplace: West Chester, Pa.
Birth name: Brandon Cole Margera
Father: Phil Margera
Mother: April Margera
Marriages: Melissa "Missy" Rothstein (2007–2012), Nicole Boyd (2013– )
Children: Phoenix Wolf Margera (with Nicole Boyd)
Education: West Chester East High School in West Chester, Pa.
Bam Margera is closely associated with the 'Jackass' franchise. Is he in the new movie, 'Jackass Forever'?
Paramount Pictures fired Bam in August 2020 after he broke the terms set out in a wellness agreement, a section of the contract calling for regular drug tests, and others. He was given the boot after testing positive for Adderall, per Rolling Stone.
Jeff Tremaine, the director of Jackass Forever, obtained a three-year restraining order against Bam in the summer of 2021, after the star sent him and his family death threats.
In response, Bam filed a lawsuit in August 2021 against MTV, Paramount Pictures, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Jeff, and others. Legal representatives for Paramount Pictures described the lawsuit as "baseless," per HYPEBEAST. Bam was reportedly asking fans to boycott Jackass Forever at one point.
Where is Bam Margera now?
The past two years marked a complicated period for the star. His wife, Nicole Boyd, filed for sole custody of their son, Phoenix Wolf Margera, on Sept. 16, 2021, less than a month before their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 5, 2021.
Bam entered rehab in Florida the same month, after police found him in a Tampa Bay, Fla., area hotel. It is believed that Bam was "acting out of control," which necessitated his involuntary admission to the rehab facility.
Bam appears to have sought help for alcohol addiction- and mental health-related issues several times. He was admitted to rehab back in December 2009, reportedly leaving treatment after a few days. He was readmitted in 2015 and in January 2019.
Jackass Forever premieres on Feb. 4, 2022.