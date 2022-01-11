One of the most popular franchises of the 2000s and 2010s is back with a bang.

Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and others, Jackass Forever gives us the most jaw-dropping shenanigans of the tight-knit gang of pranksters. Ready and raring to cause a ruckus, they blow up portable toilets and fly across a Slip 'N Slide in the trailer. But some of the most famous faces are notably absent from Jackass Forever. Where is Bam Margera now? What's his net worth?