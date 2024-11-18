Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Mom You Can Drive Away" — Woman Trolls Her Son at the Drive-Thru With Massive Order "I was SO mad for him until I heard mom." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 17 2024, 8:23 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hagelicous

In an era where everyone and their mother (literally) is on TikTok, one mom's hilarious antics at her son's drive-thru job have left the internet knee-slapping. The video, posted by TikToker and art historian August Hagedorn (@hagelicious), shows their mom trolling their brother with a ridiculous bagel platter order.

Article continues below advertisement

With over 44.4K views, the clip is subtitled: "My mom every time she shows up to visit my brother at work." And let’s just say, this family knows how to keep things fun.

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

The video opens with the mom at the drive-thru speaker, her voice dripping with faux seriousness: "Can I get, like, 20 different platters?" Her son, clearly baffled but trying to stay professional, responds, "I'm sorry, say that again?"

What follows is an exchange about the feasibility of ordering 20 platters of bagels with a schmear—complete with absurd levels of insistence from Mom and increasing exasperation from her son.

Article continues below advertisement

When he finally cracks and says, "Mom, you can drive away. You need to," the internet collectively LOLed. Commenters flooded the post with their own hot takes. One wrote, "When he finally realized." Another chimed in with a relatable memory.

Article continues below advertisement

"My dad used to do this to me when I worked at Dunkin... he’d show up and pretend to order like 8 dozen donuts in the drive-thru." And, of course, there were plenty of emojis, with one user declaring, "This is the best thing I’ve seen all day!"

Source: TikTok | @hagelicous

Article continues below advertisement

Prank videos like this one tap into a long-standing love for comedy that is multi-generational. Before TikTok and Instagram Reels dominated the entertainment space, Boomers and Gen Xers got their fix from shows like America’s Funniest Home Videos and David Letterman’s Stupid Human Tricks.

These programs made household names out of everyday people doing hilariously mundane (or downright absurd) things. But unlike the heavily curated submissions of yesteryear, TikTok allows users to upload content instantly, reaching millions of viewers near instantly.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s raw and often unfiltered — qualities that resonate with younger audiences while still appealing to older generations who see echoes of their favorite TV shows in these short, snackable videos.

Source: TikTok | @hagelicous

Article continues below advertisement

The generational gap isn’t as wide as it used to be when it comes to consuming content online. In fact, videos like August Hagedorn’s show how Boomers and Gen Xers are embracing platforms like TikTok, not just as passive viewers but as active creators.

Whether it’s parents trolling their kids at work, dads attempting viral dances, or grandparents reacting to modern-day terms like “deadass," the older crowd is carving out a space on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

There’s something uniquely satisfying about TikTok’s prank culture. Unlike traditional prank shows like Candid Camera or Punk’d, which often relied on elaborate setups, TikTok’s short format means the humor needs to hit fast. Videos like Hagedorn’s leverage everyday situations — like a parent visiting their child at work — to create comedy that feels relatably absurd.

Source: TikTok | @hagelicous

Article continues below advertisement

And the platform’s algorithm does the rest, pushing viral content to millions of users who are all too happy to join the joke. It’s a feedback loop that ensures even the smallest prank can gain massive traction.

What makes these videos even more special is how they bring families — and generations — together. A Gen Z kid might post the video, but it’s often their Gen X or Boomer parent stealing the show. It’s a beautiful reminder that while technology evolves, humor remains universal.