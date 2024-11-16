Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Dad, What Are You Doing?!” — Woman Uses Dad’s Sweet Bike Gesture to Show Why She’ll Never Settle "My dad doesn’t even call me." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 16 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @isaaaarose

There are a lot of people who say they'll never settle in relationships. But you don't always get to see a clear-cut example of what they meant by that. Moreover, it's also pretty rare to see, in action, where their refusal to settle derives from.

But a TikToker named Isa (@isaaaarose) believes she captured this very phenomenon. In a viral TikTok that's accrued 2.2 million views on the popular social media platform, she shared a thoughtful gesture carried out by her father. Other folks who saw her video agreed that they, too, thought her father's act was not only adorable but extremely sweet.

The video begins with Isa walking down a sunny sidewalk. In the distance, it appears that someone is on a bike and riding in the TikToker's direction. In a text overlay plastered on her video, she explains who the person pedaling towards her is. And why it made such an impact on her.

"'Why are your standards so high?'" she queries in the on screen caption. Isa then goes on to delineate precisely why that is the case: it's because of the amount of consideration her father displays in his interactions with her.

"My dad and I went on a walk and biked almost 2 miles looking for me while holding mine just so we could go on a bike ride together," she says, clearly touched by her father's kind gesture.

As he approaches her, she can be heard narrating in the video: "No way! My dad biked all the way from my house. With my bike," she says, laughing incredulously at the top of the clip as she walks up to him.

When he comes into closer view, he can be seen riding a bicycle with a second one in tow beside him. "Dad, what are you doing? I can't believe you did that!" she says happily.

Dad then proceeds to pull off a very smooth move: without stopping he hands Isa's bike over to her while keeping it moving on his own bicycle. After heading up the sidewalk a bit he stops, presumably to give his daughter a chance to hop on her own bike so the two of them can enjoy a ride together.

She adds in a text overlay of her video: "Tommy continues to raise the standards daily," she writes. According to Psychology Today, it's not uncommon for women to often seek partners who remind them of their fathers.

According to the outlet, this has to do with a mental phenomenon known as "imprinting." This also falls into a category of four distinct attachment styles, the article writes.

These styles are: secure, anxious, avoidant, and disorganized. Security attachments are fairly self explanatory: the trademark of this type of attachment style are trust and safety, as explained by Relational Psych.

Folks with anxiety based attachment styles will find themselves drawn to "clinginess" and a constant worry about the fear of abandonment. Subconsciously, folks may seek out relationships with individuals who foster this type of dynamic with their interactions and response to situations.

Avoidant attachment styles may seem like a contradiction: those who are used to emotional distance and an unwillingness to rely on other people may find themselves staying in relationships with this vibe.

Disorganized attachment styles, according to the online resource, are brought upon by "inconsistent caregiving" or childhood trauma. So what does imprinting have to do with all of this? Well, if one of these attachment styles is imprinted on a person from a young age, they may seek those corresponding types of relationships.

One may construe Isa's proclamation of her father's excellence and appreciation of his kind gesture as a type of security imprinting. And there were throngs of TikTokers who agreed with Isa: they too thought her father was the bee's knees.

One user wrote: "He saw time to hang out with you and took it." Someone else wrote what the bike ride must've looked like from a parent's perspective: "The whole time probably reminiscing about when your bike used to be smaller."