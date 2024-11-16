Teacher Tells Mom She Needs to Host Whole Class for Birthday Sleepover, Mom Counters in “Creepy” Way

A mom wanted to know if she was being a jerk for suggesting that her son's teacher host a birthday sleepover at her home. One that includes all kids and their parents/guardians. In her defense, however, she delineated what prompted her to make such a forward request to the educator.

Reddit user @Better-Ad9523 said that they posted their story under a "throwaway" account and utilized fake names, so as not to alert/call out anyone actually involved in their story. She begins by stating that her son Sam just turned 9 years old and they're celebrating it over two separate days.

Sam's "actual" birthday party was to take place a day after his official date of birth. Part of the festivities involved a sleepover at OP's apartment, where Sam would get to hang out and spend the night with two of his friends.

Source: Reddit | @Better-Ad9523

One of the pals coming over is a kid from his class. His other friend is from a different class, but they are all part of the same grade. Well, Sam's teacher, who OP calls Lorna in her tale, thought it'd be a good idea to phone her up and tell her that she needed to throw her home birthday party a specific way.

According to the Redditor, the teacher said that she had to invite all of the kids in Sam's class over for a sleepover, as it wasn't fair to those who weren't invited. Instantly taken aback, OP told the teacher that what she does in her own home is her business. Furthermore, there's physically no way for her to accommodate 32 kids and their parents.

The teacher countered, stating that the matter does concern her and that OP should consider throwing a party at a venue that's capacious enough to host the entire class. Peeved at the forwardness of the teacher, Sam's mom was ready to "hang up or tell her off."

Source: Reddit | @Better-Ad9523

But it's at this point that she got a great idea: she asked the teacher for her home address. When Sam's teacher asked why she wanted that information, OP said she thought it'd be better to have the party at the teacher's house, seeing as she was so involved. Sam's instructor immediately shot down this idea, but OP persisted stating that it was a great idea, and hung up the phone.

However, it's the next steps that the Redditor took that makes them believe they may've crossed the line with this gag. She was able to find the teacher's address online and created an invitation, including the number, street name, town, and zip code information of Sam's teacher's home.

Next, OP found a group email chain and responded only to the teacher with the invitation, asking her what she thought of it and if it was ready to send out. The Redditor did explain that they never had any intention of actually sending out the invitation, but rather, they were simply trying to "prove [a] point."

Source: Reddit | @Better-Ad9523

According to OP, the teacher wasn't all that receptive to the gag: "She responded to not send it and to do whatever I want for the birthday, she does not care anymore." While it seems that Sam's mom believed she was justified in responding in such a manner to the teacher's invasive suggestion, she wanted to ensure she wasn't overstepping any boundaries.

Additionally, she mentioned that while her husband thought she was "unhinged" for the move, he ultimately "agreed with [her] point" and that it was wrong of the teacher to try and superimpose her own thoughts of what an adequate birthday celebration would look like.

One Redditor said that while they "agreed" with OP's point, they ventured into creep territory after finding the teacher's address online and letting them know that she knew where she lived. "Stopping the teacher’s power play by throwing her logic at her? Genius!"

Source: Reddit | @Better-Ad9523

The commenter went on to say, however: "But then you had to be f---ing creepy about it towards the end. Public or not, that was weird and your email could have been interpreted as thinly veiled 'I know where you live' threat. I agree with your SO, great argument, but you definitely went overboard."

Someone else echoed this same point, writing: "Exactly this. Great argument, but definitely should have stopped short of sending creepy stalker vibes." Another person said that they've dealt with parents who made remarks that have made them uncomfortable in the past.