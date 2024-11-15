Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Passionate TA Goes Viral for Calling out Students: Is College Still Worth It?" "Nahhhh…. sounds like a preschool teacher." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 15 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ur.weird.roomate

User @ur.weird.roommate blew up TikTok capturing a college teaching assistant's frustration as she passionately addresses her students' lackluster grades. With over 2.1M views, the clip hit home with many who understand the challenges educators face in the modern classroom.

"The average (grade) in this class is a whopping 35," the TA states, addressing the room. "We are five weeks into the semester, and it's Econ 101. Your transcripts are going to be poor until you graduate unless you accept my help."

The video continues with the TA offering students a lifeline for their upcoming exam, mentioning a website where they can upload lectures to create a study guide. She then demands engagement, calling out a student: "Get off your phone, Brian. OK."

The comments section erupted. One user joked, "This is why ppl don’t understand tariffs," while another applauded her tenacity: "PLEASE 👏🏻 GET OFF 👏🏻YOUR PHONE 👏🏻 BRIAN 👏🏻 Took me out 🤣."

Amidst the chuckling, there were also serious comments about the poor grades, with someone pointing out, "Y’all definitely needed to hear that. 35 in Econ 101 is insane." Another praised the TA’s dedication: "I have not seen a TA that actually cares this much. Much respect."

The TikTok video also opened the door to broader discussions: Is college even worth it? With rising tuition costs and student debt levels hitting shocking highs, many question if the investment in higher education is actually yielding the returns it once promised. It's a complex issue without a one-size-fits-all answer.

A staggering 22 percent of U.S. adults believe that the cost of a four-year college degree is worth it if loans are required, while 29 percent say the cost is not worth it at all.

When a class has an average score of 35, it's understandable why some students might question their academic trajectory and their reasons for being in school.

There’s also the growing conversation around how much grades really matter in the larger scheme of life and employment. A 35 percent in Econ 101 might make any student feel defeated, but it’s worth remembering that many successful people struggled through some of their courses.

In fact, some employers are becoming less concerned with GPA and are more interested in skills, experience, and the ability to learn on the job — qualities that aren’t always reflected in a transcript. However, for students aiming for graduate school or competitive fields, the pressure to perform remains intense.

The question remains: should educators be spending more time engaging students like this TA, or do students need to take more personal responsibility for their education? Or both?

Another significant topic hit on in the video is phone usage in the classroom. It's not just Brian — distracted students are a widespread issue that many educators face. Studies show that multitasking, such as scrolling through social media during a lecture, can significantly hinder information retention and comprehension.

A study from Rutgers University found that students who used electronic devices during lectures scored at least 5 percent lower on end-of-term exams, equating to half a grade.

It’s no surprise that the TA in the video demanded that Brian get off his phone. Yet, technology isn’t going away — it's a balancing act of learning how to integrate it meaningfully into the learning process without letting it take over. And that learning curve is steep.

This video flips the narrative often seen on social media, where students share grievances about professors and TAs who don't seem to care. Here, the comments section almost unanimously supports the TA, with one user perfectly summarizing: "Love how the comments section has her back."

