TikTok Star Spencer Jamie Has Died, and Fans Are Currently in Mourning Spencer Jamie was just 22 years old at the time of his passing. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 14 2024, 10:31 a.m. ET

Spencer Jamie, a trans content creator on TikTok who had more than 100,000 followers, has apparently died. The news of Spencer's death was first announced on TikTok, and following the announcement, fans were in shock and trying to better understand exactly what happened.

Part of the confusion came because Spencer was just 22 years old. Here's what we know about Spencer Jamie's cause of death, and what fans have been saying since the news of his death first became public.

What was TikTok star Spencer Jamie's cause of death?

Spencer's cause of death remains a mystery, as the TikTok post that announced his death didn't come with any additional information. "Rest in peace Spencer" was all the video said, and it was accompanied by photos of Spencer. The news of his death was obviously a shock to his followers, and to all those who were familiar with his videos.

Generally speaking, Spencer's content was focused on his lifestyle and specifically on the various aspects of his trans identity. At just 22 years old, he had already built up a sizable following on the platform, so much so that many people were devastated following the news that he had died at such a young age. It's unclear whether we'll ever know exactly what happened to him, but as his fans search for answers, they're also posting tributes to the person they knew through his videos.

Fans are remembering the ways Spencer touched their lives.

The post memorializing Spencer has been flooded with comments from fans who are incredibly saddened by the news of his death. "I saw this post the second it went up and have been crying since. I have been mutuals with Spencer for so long. I remember congratulating him when he started T and vice versa. I feel like I’ve literally watched him grow up. This hurts so bad oh my god. May he rest gently in peace, I hate this world so much," one person wrote.

"Looking through these comments and seeing how loved he was makes me cry, I hope he finds some paradise somewhere out there that he can call his own," another person added. "It’s not fair, you will be missed so so much Spencer. This is just so unexpected with so much left to give the world and so much left to experience. Rest in peace" a third person wrote.

Spencer's public profile clearly touched many people, and his death has shaken them just as hard. Whether you knew Spencer in person or only through his videos, he made an impression during his short stint on Earth.