Does Target Starbucks Participate in Red Cup Day? Here's What to Know! By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 14 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET

Starbucks Red Cup Day is happening on Nov. 14, 2024, giving Starbucks fans the chance to snag a free grande-sized (16-ounce) reusable red cup at participating U.S. stores, while supplies last. The cup has become an annual holiday "event" for coffee lovers, not only because you get a free cup — this year’s limited-edition red cup is made with 95 percent recycled material, according to a Starbucks press release — but also because it can later be used to get a $.10 discount on your beverage.

Starbucks Rewards members who use the app will also earn 25 bonus Stars. While we’re all familiar with the Starbucks reusable red cup, many are wondering if it will be available at Target. Here’s what we know.

Is the Starbucks reusable red cup available at Target Starbucks?

The free reusable red cup from Starbucks is typically offered at participating Target stores, though remember, quantities are limited. Target stores usually open at 8 a.m., compared to 5 a.m. for Starbucks, so it gives you a little more leeway in terms of getting there. If you’re adamant about getting your hands on a Starbucks red cup this year, check with your local Target to confirm they have them in stock before getting your hopes up.

You can take advantage of Starbucks's reusable red cup giveaway regardless of how you order — whether you go inside the Starbucks store, use the drive-thru, or place your order through the Starbucks app with the order-ahead and pay feature.

What’s even better, Starbucks is also making the free reusable red cup available to those who order Starbucks via delivery. That means Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub apps will entitle you to get the cup as long as you order an eligible drink. Starbucks also noted that it will waive the $1.99 delivery fee between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17 if you order directly through the Starbucks app.

What Starbucks drinks are eligible for Red Cup Day?

To get a grande limited-edition Starbucks reusable red cup, you'll need to order any size holiday beverage — hot, iced, or blended — and you’ll receive a free grande cup. Here are the participating drinks that will entitle you to a free red cup: Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

Caramel Brulée Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher

Cran-Merry Drink

Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Hot Chocolate

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

White Hot Chocolate It's worth noting that the Starbucks Christmas Blend, Starbucks Christmas Blend Blonde brewed coffee, and Starbucks Reserve® beverages do not qualify for the free red cup. Sorry!