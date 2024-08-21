Home > Life Goals > Food Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back at Starbucks a Little Earlier Than Usual Starbucks is bringing its fall menu back a little bit earlier than usual. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 21 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Seasonal drinks are a major part of what Starbucks has to offer, and there may be no seasonal menu more important to Starbucks partisans than the fall menu. Of course, that's the menu that features the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, but that's not the only thing on it.

Starbucks recently announced when its fall menu will be available in stores, as well as exactly what's on it. We've got you covered with everything you need to know about the return of this particular seasonal menu.

When is the Starbucks 2024 fall menu coming out?

Starbucks announced that its fall menu will be available in stores beginning on Aug. 22. That timing is slightly earlier than previous years, when the drinks first became available a little bit closer to the end of the month. This is only true for stores in the U.S., but it does mean the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, as well as the debut of a new drink, the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai. That drink is only available in stores while supplies last.

Starbucks has also brought back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is "crafted with Starbucks Cold Brew, sweetened with vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam, and [featuring] a pumpkin spice topping to create a perfectly balanced fall sip." The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai is also back following its official introduction to the menu in 2023, and it "pairs a rich blend of spiced chai notes with pumpkin cream cold foam and a pumpkin spice topping."

The new items on the menu include the Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, which "features warming spice flavors of chai combined with creamy oatmilk and topped with nondairy apple crisp cold foam." They've also added the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, which features "layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar combined with rich espresso poured over creamy oatmilk, topped with a spiced apple drizzle."

On top of those items, the coffee makers have also added the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which includes "Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken together and topped with oat milk." There are also two new drinks available only in the Starbucks app, including the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and the Iced Honey Apple Almond milk Flat White. Clearly, Starbucks is all in on apples for this year's fall menu.

As it turns out, that dedication to apples also extends to their bakery items, which include a baked apple croissant, as well as a pumpkin and pepita loaf, a pumpkin cream cheese muffin, and a special raccoon cake pop. Fall is also coming back to select Starbucks Reserve locations across the country, which include an additional bevy of fall-themed drinks.