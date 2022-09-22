TikToker Claims Barista “Tipped Herself” With Customer’s Change Without Asking First
It's no secret that the food service industry is in a rut post-COVID, as a huge chunk of the labor shortage can be directly attributed to the unfilled positions in this particular sector. In a bid to get more people working at their respective businesses, companies have begun offering incentives to lure applicants.
A slew of fast-food franchises, for instance, have increased starting wages, and some, like McDonald's, have offered prospective new employees free iPhones for signing on and working a specific number of hours.
But many who work in this sector say the pay still isn't up to snuff, and it's difficult to argue with them.
America's 40-year-inflation high and the fact that it was easier to own a house during the Great Depression than it is today has necessitated larger salary bumps for the U.S. workforce, not to mention the massive spike in gasoline prices in early 2022, which persisted throughout the summer and made commuting a very expensive endeavor for many Americans.
Even though everyone could probably benefit from a few extra dollars, especially those working in comparatively low wage jobs, how would you feel if a food service worker just assumed your change was a tip for them to take?
That's what TikToker @recycledboyfriend says happened when they visited a Starbucks location. In a viral clip, she says, "I just literally had a Starbucks barista tip herself."
She continued, "I've been paying in cash for my drink for like the last week because if I pay in cash then, like, it doesn't really happen, like the money didn't actually go away. And I've had the same total every time.:
Usually she gets her change back and even though she claims "it's not like I'm wanting the change," she does sometimes keep it.
"And I collect change and I'm like one of those people who I take it and like turn it in for like actual cash...but this girl hands me my drink and I'm kinda like waiting for the change 'cause, like, I know it's supposed to come."
"'Cause I've done this every day this week and she just like freaking drops the change into the tip jar. And I was like, 'oh, all right.' Like..." and then the video cuts out.
Other TikTok users stated she should've brought the issue up to the barista, and there were some who conceded that they may have done this accidentally.
A few commenters thought it was a big deal and she should've mentioned something to a manager, while others thought a simple reminder for her change would've worked just as well.
More than one commenter said they would've taken slightly more aggressive measures, like reaching into the tip jar themselves to extricate the change the barista tossed in without asking first.
"The comments are so mad but I’d say there’s like a 95 percent chance it was an accident and the barista is embarrassed," wrote one sympathetic commenter.
Apparently it's happened to other people. "Lol this happened to me too I handed the barista a $5 and she thought I was tipping her.. but I was trying to pay for my drink," one comment said.
What do you think? Was it probably an honest mistake on the barista's part? How do you think the TikToker should've handled it?