TikToker Blasts $10/HR “Competitive Pay” Right to Interviewer’s Face, Says McDonald’s Pays More

The United States is currently experiencing a massive labor shortage: there are a purported 1.9 jobs for every job seeker in the employment sector. A large number of these positions are in the food service and hospitality industries. However, some statistics from the US Chamber of Commerce show signs the situation is getting better: "Leisure and hospitality lost 833,000 workers in July 2022, but 1.1 million people were hired into the industry that same month."